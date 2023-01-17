Credicorp : 3Q22 Interim Financial Statement

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the Board of Directors

Banco de Crédito del Perú S.A. and its subsidiaries

November 25, 2022

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Banco de Crédito del Perú S.A. and subsidiaries as of September 30, 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in net equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in Peru applicable for Financial Institutions. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in Peru applicable for Financial Institutions.

Countersigned by

------------------------------------------------- (partner)

Gustavo Villafana

Peruvian Public Accountant No.46192

Gaveglio Aparicio y Asociados Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada.

Av. Santo Toribio 143, Piso 7, San Isidro, Lima, Perú T: +51 (1) 211 6500, F: +51 (1) 211-6550www.pwc.pe