Credicorp : 3Q22 Interim Financial Statement

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONTENTS
Pages
Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
Interim condensed consolidated statement of income
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in net equity
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flow
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
S/
=
Sol
US$
=
American Dollar
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To the Board of Directors
Banco de Crédito del Perú S.A. and its subsidiaries
November 25, 2022
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Banco de Crédito del Perú S.A. and subsidiaries as of September 30, 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in net equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in Peru applicable for Financial Institutions. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in Peru applicable for Financial Institutions.
BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30,2022 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (AUDITED) (Amounts expressed in thousands of soles)
Note
2022
2021
Note
2022
2021
S/000
S/000
S/000
S/000
Assets
Liabilities
Cash and due from banks:
4
Deposits and obligations
8
133,606,540
132,150,615
Cash and clearing
5,182,523
4,441,447
Interbank funds
350,064
-
Deposits in Peruvian Central Bank
25,781,815
25,359,565
Payables from repurchase agreements
9
15,001,393
20,250,739
Deposits in local and foreign banks
2,443,949
5,555,382
Due to banks, correspondents and other entities
10
8,213,015
6,684,191
Restricted funds
544,890
765,154
Bonds and subordinated notes issued
11
14,518,870
14,482,984
Accrued interest
33,759
966
Other liabilities
7
4,621,722
3,792,590
33,986,936
36,122,514
Total liabilities
176,311,604
177,361,119
Interbank funds
260,047
-
Equity, net
13
Attributable to Banco de Crédito del Perú equity holders:
Investments:
Capital stock
12,176,365
11,317,387
At fair value through profit or loss
5(a)
307,513
1,261,896
Legal reserve
4,274,300
3,970,773
Available-for-sale
5(b)
18,272,823
19,335,277
Other reserves
2,960,226
2,464,769
Held-to-maturity
5(c)
7,461,141
7,679,342
Unrealized results
(1,319,564)
(497,305)
26,041,477
28,276,515
Retained earnings
3,489,392
3,097,740
21,580,719
20,353,364
Loans, net
6
130,231,996
126,466,940
Investments in associates
30,455
28,443
Non-controlling interest
135,459
118,157
Property, furniture and equipment, net
1,059,618
1,130,254
Goodwill
7
276,321
276,321
Other assets, net
7
6,140,932
5,531,653
Total equity, net
21,716,178
20,471,521
Total assets
198,027,782
197,832,640
Total liabilities and net equity
198,027,782
197,832,640
Off-Balance Sheet accounts
15
96,837,904
97,081,185
Off-Balance Sheet accounts
15
96,837,904
97,081,185
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 2022 AND 2021 (UNAUDITED) (Amounts expressed in thousands of soles )
Note
2022
2021
S/000
S/000
Financial income and expenses
Financial income
16
9,162,387
7,182,969
Financial expenses
16
(1,868,305)
(1,418,493)
Gross financial margin
7,294,082
5,764,476
Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio
(1,513,950)
(2,007,753)
Recovery of writen-offs loans
242,075
227,790
Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of
6(e)
(1,271,875)
(1,779,963)
Net financial margin
6,022,207
3,984,513
Non-financial income
Commissions for banking services, net
17
2,267,935
1,969,115
Net result from derivatives instruments
(12,971)
44,634
Net result on securities
18
(10,935)
(120,486)
Net gain on foreign exchange transactions
732,588
652,504
Other non-financial income
19
203,210
126,765
3,179,827
2,672,532
Operating expenses
Salaries and employees benefits
(2,117,078)
(1,868,413)
General and administrative expenses
(1,802,474)
(1,545,946)
Depreciation and amortization
(306,866)
(301,595)
Provision for goods received in payment and awarded
(11,300)
(10,227)
Taxes and contributions
(123,812)
(151,016)
Other operating expenses
19
(134,988)
(151,416)
(4,496,518)
(4,028,613)
Loss (gain) for exchange difference
3,348
122,880
Income before income tax
4,708,864
2,751,312
Income tax
12
(1,268,112)
(746,184)
Net income
3,440,752
2,005,128
Attributable to:
Shareholders' equity of Banco de Crédito del Perú
3,422,429
1,999,621
Non-controlling Interest
18,323
5,507
3,440,752
2,005,128
Net basic and dilutive earnings per share attributable to
Banco de Crédito del Perú's equity holders
21
0.2811
0.1642
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in soles)
0.2811
0.0948
Net basic and dilutive earnings per share from continuing
21
0.2826
0.1647
Weighted average number of ordinary
shares for basic earnings (in thousand of units)
12,176,365
11,317,387
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
