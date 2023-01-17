Advanced search
    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:03:11 2023-01-17 pm EST
143.95 USD   -3.18%
Credicorp : 3Q22 Interim Financial Statement

01/17/2023 | 12:30pm EST
BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

Gaveglio Aparicio y Asociados Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada.

Av. Santo Toribio 143, Piso 7, San Isidro, Lima, Perú T: +51 (1) 211 6500, F: +51 (1) 211-6565www.pwc.pe

BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

CONTENTS

Pages

Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements

1

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

2

Interim condensed consolidated statement of income

3

Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

4

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in net equity

5

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flow

6 - 7

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

8 - 75

S/

=

Sol

US$

=

American Dollar

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the Board of Directors

Banco de Crédito del Perú S.A. and its subsidiaries

November 25, 2022

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Banco de Crédito del Perú S.A. and subsidiaries as of September 30, 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in net equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in Peru applicable for Financial Institutions. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in Peru applicable for Financial Institutions.

Countersigned by

------------------------------------------------- (partner)

Gustavo Villafana

Peruvian Public Accountant No.46192

Gaveglio Aparicio y Asociados Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada.

Av. Santo Toribio 143, Piso 7, San Isidro, Lima, Perú T: +51 (1) 211 6500, F: +51 (1) 211-6550www.pwc.pe

Gaveglio Aparicio y Asociados Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada es una firma miembro de la red global de PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwCIL). Cada una de las firmas es una entidad legal separada e independiente que no actúa en nombre de PwCIL ni de cualquier otra firma miembro de la red. Inscrita en la Partida No. 11028527, Registro de Personas Jurídicas de Lima y Callao

BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30,2022 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (AUDITED) (Amounts expressed in thousands of soles)

Note

2022

2021

Note

2022

2021

S/000

S/000

S/000

S/000

Assets

Liabilities

Cash and due from banks:

4

Deposits and obligations

8

133,606,540

132,150,615

Cash and clearing

5,182,523

4,441,447

Interbank funds

350,064

-

Deposits in Peruvian Central Bank

25,781,815

25,359,565

Payables from repurchase agreements

9

15,001,393

20,250,739

Deposits in local and foreign banks

2,443,949

5,555,382

Due to banks, correspondents and other entities

10

8,213,015

6,684,191

Restricted funds

544,890

765,154

Bonds and subordinated notes issued

11

14,518,870

14,482,984

Accrued interest

33,759

966

Other liabilities

7

4,621,722

3,792,590

33,986,936

36,122,514

Total liabilities

176,311,604

177,361,119

Interbank funds

260,047

-

Equity, net

13

Attributable to Banco de Crédito del Perú equity holders:

Investments:

Capital stock

12,176,365

11,317,387

At fair value through profit or loss

5(a)

307,513

1,261,896

Legal reserve

4,274,300

3,970,773

Available-for-sale

5(b)

18,272,823

19,335,277

Other reserves

2,960,226

2,464,769

Held-to-maturity

5(c)

7,461,141

7,679,342

Unrealized results

(1,319,564)

(497,305)

26,041,477

28,276,515

Retained earnings

3,489,392

3,097,740

21,580,719

20,353,364

Loans, net

6

130,231,996

126,466,940

Investments in associates

30,455

28,443

Non-controlling interest

135,459

118,157

Property, furniture and equipment, net

1,059,618

1,130,254

Goodwill

7

276,321

276,321

Other assets, net

7

6,140,932

5,531,653

Total equity, net

21,716,178

20,471,521

Total assets

198,027,782

197,832,640

Total liabilities and net equity

198,027,782

197,832,640

Off-Balance Sheet accounts

15

96,837,904

97,081,185

Off-Balance Sheet accounts

15

96,837,904

97,081,185

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

- 2 -

BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 2022 AND 2021 (UNAUDITED) (Amounts expressed in thousands of soles )

Note

2022

2021

S/000

S/000

Financial income and expenses

Financial income

16

9,162,387

7,182,969

Financial expenses

16

(1,868,305)

(1,418,493)

Gross financial margin

7,294,082

5,764,476

Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio

(1,513,950)

(2,007,753)

Recovery of writen-offs loans

242,075

227,790

Provision for credit losses on loan portfolio, net of

6(e)

(1,271,875)

(1,779,963)

Net financial margin

6,022,207

3,984,513

Non-financial income

Commissions for banking services, net

17

2,267,935

1,969,115

Net result from derivatives instruments

(12,971)

44,634

Net result on securities

18

(10,935)

(120,486)

Net gain on foreign exchange transactions

732,588

652,504

Other non-financial income

19

203,210

126,765

3,179,827

2,672,532

Operating expenses

Salaries and employees benefits

(2,117,078)

(1,868,413)

General and administrative expenses

(1,802,474)

(1,545,946)

Depreciation and amortization

(306,866)

(301,595)

Provision for goods received in payment and awarded

(11,300)

(10,227)

Taxes and contributions

(123,812)

(151,016)

Other operating expenses

19

(134,988)

(151,416)

(4,496,518)

(4,028,613)

Loss (gain) for exchange difference

3,348

122,880

Income before income tax

4,708,864

2,751,312

Income tax

12

(1,268,112)

(746,184)

Net income

3,440,752

2,005,128

Attributable to:

Shareholders' equity of Banco de Crédito del Perú

3,422,429

1,999,621

Non-controlling Interest

18,323

5,507

3,440,752

2,005,128

Net basic and dilutive earnings per share attributable to

Banco de Crédito del Perú's equity holders

21

0.2811

0.1642

Basic and diluted earnings per share (in soles)

0.2811

0.0948

Net basic and dilutive earnings per share from continuing

21

0.2826

0.1647

Weighted average number of ordinary

shares for basic earnings (in thousand of units)

12,176,365

11,317,387

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

