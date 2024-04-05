We accelerate Digital Transformation and Innovation at the Credicorp level to support our growth aspirations.

We anticipate challenges and opportunities as we advance our strategic priorities and generate resilient results This year we advanced our three strategic priorities, which enable us to anticipate new challenges and opportunities and ensure our competitiveness in the long term. The priorities are integrating Sustainability in our strategy, accelerating Digital Transformation and Innovation, and securing the best Talent. We integrate Sustainability in our strategy to become the agent of change we aspire to be. We have consolidated our position as the main engine of financial inclusion in Peru and have included more than 4.1 million people in the financial system through Yape and Savings Accounts BCP. This year, Mibanco banked more than 63 thousand people and entrepreneurs through microloans, 55.9% of which were made to women. We also made progress in democratizing access to insurance through the inclusive insurance products developed by Pacifico. These accessible and simple products now accompany more than 2.3 million Peruvians. At the beginning of 2023, we began implementing our new environmental strategy, which we communicated to the market in our first TCFD report (Working Group for Financial Transparency related to Climate Change). I would like to highlight that we have labeled more than US$ 585 million in loans as green at BCP, which tops the amount posted last year by threefold. We have just begun this trip but have a clear vision of where we want to go. In the context of the El Niño Phenomenon, we launched actions from our fronts at Pacífico, BCP and Mibanco to promote prevention and early management of this phenomenon in Peru's most vulnerable regions. On the governance front, we strengthened competencies and improved the diversity of our Board with a new nomination.

Our Board and its committees underwent external assessment this year and the recommendations were used to develop a plan of action. An important conclusion of this analysis was that, in general, our practices relative to the structure, composition and functioning of the Board are aligned with the good governance recommendations of national bodies, institutional investors, and proxy advisors. Lastly, in addition to the impact generated by our Sustainability initiatives, I am happy to say that thanks to our operations in 2023, we distributed more than S/1,912 million through tax revenues and investments in communities. We accelerate Digital Transformation and Innovation at the Credicorp level to back our aspirations for growth. We continued to make material investments in developing our technology, data analytics and cybersecurity capacities. The progress on our digital transformation journey has allowed us to expand our scale while maintaining stability as we develop and launch new solutions that offer enhanced agility. We leverage data analytics to manage risks, optimize efficiency, increase income, and improve client experience by generating value propositions that are seen as superior and more relevant. We reduced our risk ratios and cybernetic vulnerability by strengthening our technological tools and processes and educating employees and clients about risks. Additionally, we created a Corporate Head of Technology role to exploit opportunities that currently exist among our companies and to create synergies. Finally, we are exploring ways to take advantage of the opportunities that Artificial Intelligence offers and have prioritized improvements in productivity and client experience. Initially, we are implementing use cases such as optimizing services at the BCP contact center and introducing the GitHub Copilot to our development teams' work at BCP and Pacifico.