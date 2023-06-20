Advanced search
    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
2023-06-20
148.72 USD   -0.39%
Credicorp : Investor Day Presentation

06/20/2023
Investor Day

Powering Sustainable Growth

June 2023

Mr. Cesar Ríos, CFO

Investor Day

1 Powering Sustainable Growth Through Economic Cycles Mr. Gianfranco Ferrari, CEO

2 Innovation is Discipline Mrs. Francesca Rao, CINO

Including: Yape's Growth and Monetization Roadmap Mr. Raimundo Morales, CEO of Yape

3 BCP: Driving Transformation for Sustained Growth in an Underserved Market Mr. Diego Cavero, Head of Universal Banking

4 Mibanco: Evolving and Scaling Our Responsible and Proﬁtable Business Model Mr. Javier Ichazo, Head of Microﬁnance

5 Paciﬁco: Leveraging Customer Service and Digitalization to Grow in an Expanding Market Mr. Cesar Rivera, Head of Insurance and Pensions

6

7

IB&WM: Focusing to Grow on our Core and Proﬁtable Businesses Mr. Eduardo Montero, Head of IB&WM

Disciplined Decision Making for Sustainable Value Creation

Safe Harbor

Investor Day

Safe Harbor

The following presentation includes certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are made in reliance upon the protections provided by such Acts for forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, such as when we describe what we "aim", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "project", "target", "expect", "forecast", "could", "would", "may", "should", "will", "see" or "estimate" will occur, and other similar statements about our "strategy", "focus", "goals", and "future", are not based on historical fact, but rather reﬂect our management's current views, beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements or estimates we make regarding our growth potential in various markets, current or future market risk and future market conditions, eciency ratios, the scaling of our business models, strategy for customer retention, product development, market position, revenues, returns and other ﬁnancial results, the results of our innovation program, the performance of our credit and investment portfolio, and strategy for risk management.

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. We caution that the ultimate correctness of these forward-looking statements is dependent upon a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to dier materially from those that we expect or that are expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, depending on the outcome of certain factors, including, without limitation, adverse changes in:

Political, social, and economic conditions in Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile or Panama;

Our ability to develop and scale new and enhanced products, services, and capabilities;

Failure to achieve the goals contemplated in connection with our investments in digital transformation and disruptive initiatives;

The adequacy of the dividends that our subsidiaries are able to pay to us, which may aect our ability to pay dividends to shareholders and corporate expenses;

Performance of, and volatility in, ﬁnancial markets, including Latin American and other markets;

Our ability to attract and retain clients and grow those relationships;

The frequency, severity and types of insured loss events;

Fluctuations in interest rate levels and foreign currency exchange rates, including the Sol/US Dollar exchange rate;

Deterioration in the quality of our loan portfolio;

Inaccurate estimates underlying our underwriting and premiums;

Increasing levels of competition in Peru and other markets in which we operate;

Developments and changes in laws and regulations aecting the ﬁnancial sector in the countries in which we operate and adoption of new international guidelines;

Eectiveness of our risk management policies and of our operational and security systems; and

Changes in Bermuda laws and regulations applicable to Credicorp.

We refer you to "Item 3. Key Information-3.D Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F ﬁled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for other such factors. Any one or more of such risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse eect on Credicorp's performance or the value of its common stock.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based only on information currently available to us. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these or any other forward-looking statements that may be made to reﬂect events or circumstances after the date hereof, whether as a result of changes in our business strategy or new information, to reﬂect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise.

Powering

Sustainable

Growth Through

Economic Cycles

Mr. Gianfranco Ferrari

CEO

Powering Sustainable Growth Through Economic Cycles

Investor Day

BAP Stands Out Through the Cycles With a Consistent Long-term Strategy and Ability to Self-disrupt, Adapt and Transform

Net Income

Market cap

GDP

2019

2022

2025

(CAGR)

ROE

17.0%

16.7%

~18%

Inc. Disruption

Eciency

43.6%

44.4%

~47%

(Under IFRS17)

(Under IFRS4)

43% (Under IFRS4)

Financial

-

2.6MM

6MM

Inclusion

through Yape

through Yape

2000

2005

2010

2015

2020

2022

Dot com Crisis /

Global

El Niño

COVID -19 /

3 Presidents

Financial Crisis

Phenomenon

5 Presidents

in 2 Years

in 2 Years

Digital

13.O%

54.1%

70%

Sales

(1) Includes Disruption Expenses, which represent 280bps on the Eciency Ratio (2) Accumulated ﬁgures for ﬁnancial inclusion through Yape (3) BCP metric (4) Guidance provided at the Digital Day 2022 restated under IFRS17

05

Disclaimer

Credicorp Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 18:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
