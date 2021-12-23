Log in
Credicorp LTD: Decisions made by Credicorp's Board December 2021

12/23/2021 | 05:24pm EST
Lima, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, December 23th, 2021 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market the decisions made by the Board of Directors in the session held on December 23th, 2021.

New members of the Risk Committee and the Remuneration and Nominations Committee

The Board designated Patricia Lizarraga Guthertz and Maria Teresa Aranzábal Harreguy as new members of the Risk Committee and the Remuneration and Nominations Committee respectively. These designations are aligned with Credicorp´s ESG ambition to champion diversity, inclusion and gender equality and are in keeping with a recent Corporate Governance guideline that recommends including at least one female Board member on each Board Committee.

Ms. Lizarraga has been a director of Banco de Credito del Peru and of Credicorp Ltd since 2017, and currently chairs Credicorp’s Audit Committee. Ms. Lizarraga will accompany Raimundo Morales Dasso (Chair), Alexandre Gouvêa, Luis Romero Belismelis and Pedro Rubio Feijóo on the Risk Committee.

Ms. Aranzabal has been a director of Banco de Credito del Peru, Grupo Credito S.A. and Credicorp Ltd since 2020, and currently chairs Credicorp’s Sustainability Committee.  Alexandre Gouvêa (Chair), Antonio Abruña Puyol, Raimundo Morales Dasso and Luis Romero Belismelis will accompany Ms. Aranzabal on the Risk Committee.

The presence of Ms. Lizarraga and Ms. Aranzabal in the aforementioned committees will foster alignment between Board Committees that manage related subjects. For more details on the backgrounds of Ms. Lizarraga and Ms. Aranzabal, please refer to Credicorp’s latest 20-F here.

Timing for dividends declaration

Additionally, the Board determined that the Group expects to declare dividends, if any, in the month of April or thereafter once its subsidiaries have, at the respective shareholder and board meetings, agreed on dividend declarations and set corresponding payment dates. This progression of events is in keeping with the provisions of Credicorp’s Dividend Policy. 

It is important to highlight that the company may declare dividends more than once a year within the confines of prudent capital management. 

In the past, Credicorp generally declared annual dividends in February. Nonetheless, going forward the main subsidiaries, namely, BCP, Mibanco, Pacífico and Prima, will conduct dividend assessments between March and April and if a decision is made to declare dividends, will set corresponding payment dates. Once the subsidiaries have made the aforementioned decisions, the holding company will proceed to assess capital management needs to declare and pay dividends to its shareholders.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.


