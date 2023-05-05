Advanced search
    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-04 pm EDT
133.91 USD   -0.14%
06:31aCredicorp Ltd. : Announces Change to Date for Determining USD Exchange Rate of S/ 25.0000 per Share Dividend
GL
06:30aCredicorp Ltd. : Announces Change to Date for Determining USD Exchange Rate of S/ 25.0000 per Share Dividend
AQ
06:11aRe. : MATERIAL EVENT - Form 6-K
PU
Credicorp Ltd.: Announces Change to Date for Determining USD Exchange Rate of S/ 25.0000 per Share Dividend

05/05/2023 | 06:31am EDT
Lima, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, May 5th, 2023 -- Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that the Board of Directors of Credicorp Ltd. (the ‘Company) has unanimously agreed to pay the dividend announced on April 28th, 2023 in US Dollars using the weighted exchange rate registered by the Peruvian Superintendency of Banks, Insurance and Pension Funds (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFP) for the transactions at the close of business on June 6, 2023, instead of June 7, 2023, as originally announced. All other terms and conditions of the dividend distribution remain unchanged.

On April 27th, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the distribution of dividends in accordance with the Bye-Laws of the Company, and in consideration of a total net income of S/ 4,633,095,839 achieved in the 2022 fiscal year.

The Board agreed unanimously to pay its shareholders a cash dividend of S/ 2,359,557,925, for a total of 94,382,317 outstanding shares, which is equivalent to S/ 25.0000 per share. The cash dividend shall be paid out on June 9th, 2023, without withholding tax at source, to shareholders of record on May 19th, 2023.


About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

Investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.D


