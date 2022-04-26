Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Credicorp Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
136.03 USD   -2.72%
05:33pCREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp Announces Filing Form 20-F 2021
GL
05:33pCREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp Announces Filing Form 20-F 2021
GL
04/22CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp's Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q22
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Announces Filing Form 20-F 2021

04/26/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lima, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, April 26, 2022 -- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31st, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2021 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31st, 2020 and 2021 and for the years ended December 31st, 2019, 2020 and 2021 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The 2021 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website (www.grupocredicorp.com). Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” at Credicorp’s web page (www.grupocredicorp.com).


About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com.pe

Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about CREDICORP LTD.
05:33pCREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp Announces Filing Form 20-F 2021
GL
05:33pCREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp Announces Filing Form 20-F 2021
GL
04/22CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp's Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q22
AQ
04/14CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp's “1Q22 quiet period”
AQ
04/08Fitch Affirms Banco de Credito del Peru at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
AQ
03/17UBS Adjusts Credicorp Price Target to $193 From $171, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/15CREDICORP : Digital Day
PU
03/15TRANSCRIPT : Credicorp Ltd. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
03/14CREDICORP : Digital Day
PU
03/04CREDICORP : Our 2020-2025 Sustainability Strategy
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDICORP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 289 M - -
Net income 2022 1 196 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,31x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 11 122 M 11 122 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 36 358
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart CREDICORP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Credicorp Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDICORP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 139,84 $
Average target price 158,36 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianfranco Piero Ferrari de las Casas Chief Executive Officer
César Gonzalo Rios Briceño Corporate Finance Associate
Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis Director
Alejandro Pérez-Reyes Zarak Chief Operating Officer
Bárbara Falero Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDICORP LTD.14.56%11 122
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.92%372 336
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.18%300 636
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%246 883
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.78%178 947
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.48%173 691