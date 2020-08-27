Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Credicorp Ltd.    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/27 04:10:00 pm
130.39 USD   +0.59%
05:35pCREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp Announces Leslie Pierce's Director Candidacy
GL
08/16CREDICORP : 2q20 bap
PU
08/13CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp Day: 25th Anniversary of listing in the NYSE
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Announces Leslie Pierce's Director Candidacy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Lima, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, August 27th, 2020 – Credicorp Ltd. announced today its proposal for Leslie Pierce to stand for election at a Special General Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Pierce’s candidacy is the result of a director search process following shareholder approval at the 2020 Annual Meeting [held on June 5th] to expand Credicorp Board of Directors from 8 to 9 members. The director search process, announced on June 26th, was led by the Board’s Compensation and Nominations Committee and welcomed shareholder input.

“We are extremely pleased to announce Leslie’s candidacy as our 9th director. His extensive knowledge of the Peruvian economy and leadership and experience in a variety of roles in business and government would be invaluable to the Board,” said Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis, Credicorp’s Executive Chairman. “In particular, Leslie’s experience evolving consumer-facing businesses would be strategically important to our Board-level decisions.”

Mr. Pierce has served in executive leadership positions, primarily of Peruvian companies, for almost 40 years. He served as CEO of Alicorp (BVL: ALICORC1), Peru’s largest consumer goods company with operations throughout Latin America, from 1991 to 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Pierce served as General Manager of Hormec Constructora, Hormec Transportes, and Ganaderia Shilcayo from 1984 to 1991. He served as a Vice Minister of Commerce in Peru’s Ministry of Economy and Finance from 1983 to 1984. He currently serves as a director in a number of private businesses including Empresa Siderurgica del Peru, S.A.A., Huamani & Vargas (H&V) Perú S.A.C., Macquinarias, S.A., Latina Media S.A.C., Ransa Comercial S.A., Corporación Primax S.A., Grupo Celima Trebol and Grupo Romero. He also serves as a community leader through philanthropic organizations such as Vida Peru, Banco de Alimentos del Peru and Crea+.

“Leslie’s energy, strategic mindset, and track record in building and leading large organizations within Peru would make him an excellent addition to our Board,” added Romero Belismelis. “We would benefit greatly from his expertise and leadership contributions.”

Mr. Pierce holds a B.A. in Economics from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Peru and Post-Graduate studies in Economics from, Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile.

After completing Credicorp’s Board of Directors with Mr. Pierce’s election, 5 of 9 directors would be independent under the new, more stringent criteria approved by the Board, incorporating the highest international standards. Credicorp would have also completed a careful and thoughtful process of bringing more diversity and independence to the board, among several steps towards improving corporate governance as announced in February this year.

The Special General Meeting of Shareholders to approve Mr. Pierce as a director will be held entirely virtually on October 16, 2020. Shareholders will be duly informed of the means to be used, as well as the information related to the matter to be discussed in the Special General Meeting of Shareholders, in the Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders that will be distributed in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with a presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio, which is organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

Investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CREDICORP LTD.
05:35pCREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp Announces Leslie Pierce's Director Candidacy
GL
08/16CREDICORP : 2q20 bap
PU
08/13CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp Day: 25th Anniversary of listing in the NYSE
GL
07/24CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp's Earnings Release and Conference Call 2Q20
GL
07/16CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp's “2Q20 quiet period”
GL
06/26CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp Initiates Election Process for an Additional Director
AQ
06/11Credicorp priced inagural public debt offering of USD 500 million
GL
06/10Credicorp Announces New Executive Chairman and Board Committee Composition
GL
06/08Credicorp Announces Board Members Election and Expansion of the Board
GL
05/29CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp Announces Filing Form 20F 2019
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 023 M - -
Net income 2020 332 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 6,21%
Capitalization 10 293 M 10 293 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 38 219
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart CREDICORP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Credicorp Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDICORP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 172,89 $
Last Close Price 129,63 $
Spread / Highest target 96,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Bayly Llona Chief Executive Officer
Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis Executive Chairman
César Gonzalo Rios Briceño Chief Financial Officer
Fernando Fort Marie Non-Independent Director
José Raimundo Morales Dasso Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDICORP LTD.-39.18%10 323
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.91%306 284
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.50%246 164
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.43%225 267
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%186 328
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.81%134 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group