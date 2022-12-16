Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Credicorp Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
133.77 USD   -0.10%
04:21pCredicorp Ltd : Credicorp's 2023 Quarterly Earnings Releases
GL
04:20pCredicorp Ltd : Credicorp's 2023 Quarterly Earnings Releases
AQ
12/14Credit Suisse Assumes Credicorp at Outperform With $142 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Credicorp Ltd: Credicorp's 2023 Quarterly Earnings Releases

12/16/2022 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lima, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, December 16th, 2022 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market the schedule defined for the issuing of 2023 Quarterly Earnings Releases.

This schedule is published in Credicorp’s website: https://credicorp.gcs-web.com under section Investors / Financials / Conference Calls in Upcoming Events. Any change to this schedule will be communicated through a new Press Release.

1Q22 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Monday May 8th, 2023

2Q22 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Thursday August 10th, 2023

3Q22 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Thursday November 2nd, 2023

4Q22 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Thursday February 8th, 2024

Credicorp reminds you that:

1. The details for the Conference Call are usually provided 15 calendar-days before the publishing of each Earnings Release by a Press Release; and

2. The issuing of each Earnings Release can be done after 5:00 pm (Lima time).


About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.


All news about CREDICORP LTD.
04:21pCredicorp Ltd : Credicorp's 2023 Quarterly Earnings Releases
GL
04:20pCredicorp Ltd : Credicorp's 2023 Quarterly Earnings Releases
AQ
12/14Credit Suisse Assumes Credicorp at Outperform With $142 Price Target
MT
11/17Credicorp : 3Q22 Corporate Presentation BAP
PU
11/08Credicorp : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04Transcript : Credicorp Ltd., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
11/04Credicorp : ESG Update
PU
11/04Credicorp : 3Q22 Consolidated Charts
PU
11/03Fitch Affirms Credicorp Bank's IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative
AQ
11/03Credicorp Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDICORP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 363 M - -
Net income 2022 1 241 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,61x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 10 650 M 10 650 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 35 692
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart CREDICORP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Credicorp Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDICORP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 133,91 $
Average target price 156,74 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianfranco Piero Ferrari de las Casas Chief Executive Officer
César Gonzalo Rios Briceño Corporate Finance Associate
Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis Director
Alejandro Pérez-Reyes Zarak Chief Operating Officer
Bárbara Falero Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDICORP LTD.11.23%10 650
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.75%381 610
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.59%254 873
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.95%207 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.09%157 640
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%152 067