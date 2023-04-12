Advanced search
    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
04:00:01 2023-04-11 pm EDT
129.26 USD   +0.33%
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to host hybrid Investor Day on June 20 in New York

04/12/2023 | 07:11am EDT
Lima, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, April 12, 2023 -- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP), today announced that it will host a hybrid Investor Day on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York City.

Credicorp management team members participating in the event will discuss how the Group is powering sustainable growth through its consistent focus on innovation, talent and sustainability.

The event will begin at 8:30 am ET with breakfast, followed by presentations starting at 9:00 am and concluding by 12:00 pm.

The Investor Day is open to the investment community and pre-registration is required by Monday, June 12, 2023. To pre-register for the event, please visit www.credicorpday.com. Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to registered attendees. An archived replay of the webcast, as well as a copy of the slide presentation will be available following the event.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 104 M - -
Net income 2023 1 369 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,53x
Yield 2023 6,27%
Capitalization 10 310 M 10 310 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 36 968
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart CREDICORP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Credicorp Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDICORP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 129,26 $
Average target price 162,05 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianfranco Piero Ferrari de las Casas Chief Executive Officer
César Gonzalo Rios Briceño Corporate Finance Associate
Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis Director
Alejandro Pérez-Reyes Zarak Chief Operating Officer
Bárbara Falero Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDICORP LTD.-5.03%10 310
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.16%376 751
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%229 659
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.23%224 430
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.14%167 407
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.65%148 704
