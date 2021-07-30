Log in
    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
  Report
Credicorp : Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (Form 6-K)

07/30/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC

Re.: MATERIAL EVENT

Dear Sirs:

We hereby notify you as a Material Event that by communication dated July 28, 2021, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ('CIMA') has notified its no objection to the merger process between Atlantic Security Bank and ASB Bank Corp., banking institutions licensed to operate in the Cayman Islands and the Republic of Panama, respectively. The merger has been scheduled to take effect as of August 2, 2021 and ASB Bank Corp. will be the absorbing and surviving entity.

The information in this Form 6-K (including any exhibit hereto) shall not be deemed 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Exchange Act') or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Sincerely,

/s/ Miriam Böttger

Authorized Representative
Credicorp Ltd.

Disclaimer

Credicorp Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 21:09:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 587 M - -
Net income 2021 770 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 9 626 M 9 626 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 36 233
Free-Float 69,5%
Managers and Directors
Walter Bayly Llona Chief Executive Officer
César Gonzalo Rios Briceño Chief Financial Officer
Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis Executive Chairman
Bárbara Falero Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
José Raimundo Morales Dasso Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDICORP LTD.-26.42%9 626
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.41%457 195
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%328 283
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%241 507
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY54.08%190 948
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.9.10%189 329