Credicorp : Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (Form 6-K)

Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC

Re.: MATERIAL EVENT

Dear Sirs:

We hereby notify you as a Material Event that by communication dated July 28, 2021, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ('CIMA') has notified its no objection to the merger process between Atlantic Security Bank and ASB Bank Corp., banking institutions licensed to operate in the Cayman Islands and the Republic of Panama, respectively. The merger has been scheduled to take effect as of August 2, 2021 and ASB Bank Corp. will be the absorbing and surviving entity.

The information in this Form 6-K (including any exhibit hereto) shall not be deemed 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Exchange Act') or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Sincerely,

/s/ Miriam Böttger Authorized Representative Credicorp Ltd.