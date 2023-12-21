Dec 21 (Reuters) -

Credicorp,, one of Peru's biggest financial holding companies, on Thursday announced a slate of top-level management changes, including the appointment of a new chief financial officer who is set to take up the role next July.

Alejandro Perez-Reyes is set to take over from outgoing CFO Cesar Rios, Credicorp said, while Rios will himself on July 1 become chief risk officer for both Credicorp and sister company BCP.

The company said its chief technology officer will now report directly to Credicorp's CEO, and established the new role of chief strategy officer, to be held by Michelle Labarth, a former Rothchild and Lehman Brothers director.

Separately, Credicorp also announced that it had applied for a license to set up a new banking entity in neighboring Chile. (Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Valentine Hilaire and Anthony Esposito)