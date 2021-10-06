Log in
    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/05 04:10:00 pm
113.08 USD   +2.26%
RE. : MATERIAL EVENT (Form 6-K)
PU
09/14CREDICORP LTD. : Other Currency, not U.S. or Canadian
FA
CREDICORP : Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (Form 6-K)
PU
Re.: MATERIAL EVENT (Form 6-K)

10/06/2021 | 06:06am EDT
Re.: MATERIAL EVENT

Dear Sirs:

We hereby notify you of the following Material Event:

1. The weighted exchange rate registered by the Peruvian Superintendence of Banking, Insurance and AFP (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFP) at the close of business on October 5, 2021, to be used for the calculation of the dividends to be paid by Credicorp Ltd. on October 7, 2021 is S/4.1310 per US Dollar.
2. In this regard, the dividend to be paid per share shall be US$1.2104, equivalent to S/5.0000 per share.

This communication is related to the dividend distribution agreement adopted by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 26, 2021 and informed to the market as a Material Event.

The information in this Form 6-K (including any exhibit hereto) shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Exchange Act') or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Sincerely,
/s/ Miriam Böttger
Authorized Representative
Credicorp Ltd.

Disclaimer

Credicorp Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 10:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
