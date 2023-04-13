Advanced search
    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-12 pm EDT
130.17 USD   +0.70%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Re.: MATERIAL EVENT - Form 6-K

04/13/2023 | 06:45am EDT
Re.: MATERIAL EVENT

Credicorp Ltd. (the "Company") notifies you as a Material Event that, in response to an official communication from the Peruvian Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores (Securities Market Superintendency or "SMV") with respect to the Company not filing with the SMV, within the time established by regulation, the unconsolidated individual (standalone) financial statements of Credicorp Ltd. as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company has sent on April 12, 2023, the following response to the SMV (translated into English from the original in Spanish), which response was published in the Peruvian market in the form of an Hecho de Importancia (Relevant Fact Notice or "HdI"):


Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

In accordance with SMV requirements, we hereby comply with relevant disclosure regulations by informing as a HdI that Credicorp Ltd. ("Credicorp") has not submitted its annual audited individual or separate financial statements as of December 31, 2022 within the deadline. As requested by the Peruvian Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores (Securities Market Superintendency or "SMV") Credicorp will present this information to the market in the shortest time.

It must be noted that by means of a HdI dated February 23, 2023, our company has complied with presenting to the market the annual audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries for the year ended as of December 31, 2022, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the company, as well as the opinion of the external auditors Gaveglio Aparicio and Asociados Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada, representatives in Peru of PricewaterhouseCoopers. In the opinion of the external auditors Gaveglio Aparicio and Asociados Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada, representatives in Peru of PricewaterhouseCoopers, "the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Credicorp Ltd. and subsidiaries (the Group) as of December 31, 2022, and their consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)."

In addition, by means of HdI dated February 23, 2023, Credicorp has complied with presenting to the market its Annual Report for the financial year 2022 and its annexes, document called Annual and Sustainability Report of Credicorp, duly approved by its Board of Directors.

Both the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended as of December 31, 2022, as well as the Annual and Sustainability Report of Credicorp for the financial year 2022, are available to investors through the SMV's and Credicorp's websites.

Sincerely,


The information in this Form 6-K (including any exhibit hereto) shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Sincerely,

/s/ Guillermo Morales
Authorized Representative
Credicorp Ltd.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Credicorp Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 10:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
