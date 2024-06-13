SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
FORM 6-K
For the month of June 2024
CREDICORP LTD.
June 12, 2024
MATERIAL EVENT
We hereby notify you of the following Material Event:
1.
The weighted exchange rate registered by the Peruvian Superintendence of Banking, Insurance and AFP (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFP) at the close of business on June 12, 2024, to be used for the calculation of the dividends to be paid by the Company on June 14, 2024 is S/3.7685 per US Dollar.
2.
In this regard, the dividend to be paid per share shall be US$9.2875, equivalent to S/35.0000 per share.
This communication is related to the dividend distribution agreement adopted by the Board of Directors on April 25, 2024, and informed to the market as a Material Event.
The information in this Form 6-K (including any exhibit hereto) shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.
/s/ Guillermo Morales
Date: June 12, 2024
CREDICORP LTD.
/s/ Guillermo Morales
Guillermo Morales
