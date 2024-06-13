SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

June 12, 2024





Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC

Re.: MATERIAL EVENT





Dear Sirs:





We hereby notify you of the following Material Event:





1. The weighted exchange rate registered by the Peruvian Superintendence of Banking, Insurance and AFP (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFP) at the close of business on June 12, 2024, to be used for the calculation of the dividends to be paid by the Company on June 14, 2024 is S/3.7685 per US Dollar.





2. In this regard, the dividend to be paid per share shall be US$9.2875, equivalent to S/35.0000 per share.





This communication is related to the dividend distribution agreement adopted by the Board of Directors on April 25, 2024, and informed to the market as a Material Event.





