SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

FORM 6-K





Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Securities Exchange Act of 1934





For the month of June 2024





Commission File Number: 001-14014





CREDICORP LTD.

Of our subsidiary

Banco de Credito del Peru:

Calle Centenario 156

La Molina

Lima 12, Peru





June 24, 2024





Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC

Re.: MATERIAL EVENT





Dear Sirs:





Credicorp Ltd. ('Credicorp') notifies you as a Material Event that our Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Gianfranco Ferrari de las Casas, has informed us that on June 21, 2024, he was notified of Resolution 6 issued by the Fifth National Preliminary Investigation Court of the National Superior Court of Specialized Criminal Justice in Peru (Quinto Juzgado de Investigación Preparatoria Nacional de la Corte Superior Nacional de Justicia Penal Especializada). Through such notice, in the context of the preliminary investigation against Mr. Yehude Simon M. and an additional sixty-five (65) other individuals for various offenses related to the Olmos Project, Mr. Ferrari was informed of the dismissal of the case in regards of the investigation against Mr. Ferrari for the crime of collusion against public administration. Consequently, the court ordered the final closure of the judicial process (i.e., dismissal) against Mr. Ferrari.





This Material Event is related to the one reported to the market on November 12, 2021, when our CEO was included in the aforementioned preliminary investigation.





Sincerely,





/s/ Guillermo Morales

Authorized Representative

Credicorp Ltd.





Date: June 24, 2024







CREDICORP LTD. (Registrant)





By: /s/ Guillermo Morales



Guillermo Morales



