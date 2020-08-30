(CACC) Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Credit Acceptance; Encourages Investors Suffering Losses to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Credit Acceptance Corporation ("Credit Acceptance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CACC) for violations of federal securities laws.

On August 13, 2020, Credit Acceptance revealed that on August 11, 2020, the Company had received subpoenas from the Attorney General of the State of Maryland and from the Attorney General of the State of New Jersey. Credit Acceptance informed investors that the subpoenas both "relat[ed] to the Company's repossession and sale policies and procedures" and "the Company's origination and collection policies and procedures." Taken together with previously disclosed subpoenas received in March 2016 and April 2020, Credit Acceptance advised investors that the inquiries it faced now related to its operations in 39 states.

