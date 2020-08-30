Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Credit Acceptance Corporation    CACC

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

(CACC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

(CACC) Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Credit Acceptance; Encourages Investors Suffering Losses to Contact Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Credit Acceptance Corporation ("Credit Acceptance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CACC) for violations of federal securities laws.

On August 13, 2020, Credit Acceptance revealed that on August 11, 2020, the Company had received subpoenas from the Attorney General of the State of Maryland and from the Attorney General of the State of New Jersey.  Credit Acceptance informed investors that the subpoenas both "relat[ed] to the Company's repossession and sale policies and procedures" and "the Company's origination and collection policies and procedures."  Taken together with previously disclosed subpoenas received in March 2016 and April 2020, Credit Acceptance advised investors that the inquiries it faced now related to its operations in 39 states. 

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your Credit Acceptance investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

[click here to join this action]

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cacc-investor-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-credit-acceptance-encourages-investors-suffering-losses-to-contact-firm-301120724.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
12:20p(CACC) INVESTOR ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Credit Acceptance; Encourage..
PR
08/19Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Credit Accep..
PR
08/13CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31CREDIT ACCEPTANCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
07/30WEISSLAW LLP : Credit Acceptance Corporation is the Subject of a Legal Investiga..
PR
07/30CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/30CREDIT ACCEPTANCE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30Credit Acceptance Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
07/28CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
07/28Credit Acceptance Honored by Crain's Detroit Business
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group