CACC LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Credit Acceptance Corp. For Violations of the Securities Laws

08/31/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Credit Acceptance Corp. ("Credit Acceptance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CACC) resulting from allegations that Credit Acceptance might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Credit Acceptance securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit CACC Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On August 31, 2020 the Massachusetts State Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Credit Acceptance accusing the Company of making unfair and deceptive auto loans to Massachusetts consumers.

On this news, the price of Credit Acceptance stock fell during intraday trading.

If you purchased Credit Acceptance securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/creditacceptancecorp-cacc-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-298/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2020
