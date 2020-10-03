Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Credit Acceptance Corporation    CACC

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

(CACC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/02 04:00:00 pm
353.93 USD   +1.96%
02:19p
BU
10/02CREDIT ACCEPTANCE : Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Credit Acceptance Corporation
AQ
09/02CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Acceptance Corporation - CACC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 1, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Credit Acceptance Corporation (NasdaqGS: CACC), if they purchased the Company’s shares between November 1, 2019 and August 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Credit Acceptance and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cacc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 1, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Credit Acceptance and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 28, 2020, the Attorney General of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against the Company for allegedly unfair and deceptive automobile loans it made to thousands of Massachusetts consumers, providing its investors with false and/or misleading information regarding the asset-backed securitizations offered, and for unfair debt collection practices.

On this news, the price of Credit Acceptance’s shares plummeted.

The case is Palm Tran, Inc. Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1577 Pension Plan V. Credit Acceptance Corporation, et al, 20-cv-12698.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
02:19p
BU
10/02CREDIT ACCEPTANCE : Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Agains..
AQ
09/02CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/02Credit Acceptance Wins Michigan's Best and Brightest in Wellness® Award
GL
09/01INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
09/01CACC INVESTIGATION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Credit Acceptance..
BU
08/31CREDIT ACCEPTANCE : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Credit A..
PR
08/31INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08/31THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation of Credit Accepta..
BU
08/31CACC LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Credit Acceptance Corp. ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 616 M - -
Net income 2020 204 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 6 304 M 6 304 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 016
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Credit Acceptance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 321,33 $
Last Close Price 353,93 $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target -9,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett A. Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Lum Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth S. Booth Chief Financial Officer
Noah Kotch Chief Information Officer
Scott J. Vassalluzzo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-19.99%6 304
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-13.32%9 903
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-37.43%947
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED-35.88%466
SIXT LEASING SE35.87%371
GREENSKY, INC.-48.54%321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group