preparing for future growth. I would like to highlight a couple of changes that we believe make a positive impact.

We invested in our Engineering, Product, and Marketing teams to further increase velocity, deliver great customer experiences, refresh our brand, and accelerate business value. The impact of technology on our business is significant. By becoming a "remote first" organization, we have been able to hire throughout the United States and compete for the best talent.

We have learned how to develop relationships with dealers that are profitable throughout our history. Forging a profitable relationship requires us to select the right dealer, align incentives, communicate constantly, and create processes to enforce standards. In our segment of the market, the dealer has significant influence over loan performance. Learning how to create relationships with dealers who share our passion for changing lives has been one of our most important accomplishments. This year, we brought in new seasoned leaders, professionals, and engineers with the skills needed to innovate and enhance our product to meet the needs of the dealer. We created opportunities to listen to the voice of the dealer through dealer visits, meetings, and celebrations. We refreshed our dealer-engagement approach through our cross- functional Go-To-Market team. This team focuses on effective and efficient sales and marketing processes with the goal of increasing dealer enrollments, increasing our active dealer base, and reducing churn. We also made it more convenient for dealers to do business with us by continuing to expand our financing options for dealers to provide more competitive deal structures and advances and offer more favorable interest rates for qualifying customers.

We invested in consumer experiences. After we take assignment of a consumer loan originated by a participating dealer, the consumer is welcomed to Credit Acceptance through our enhanced onboarding experience and receives useful account information through channels convenient to the consumer. Throughout the life of the loan, the consumers can access account information and payment channels through our mobile app, which we continued to enhance throughout the year.

We invested in our team members. We recruited new talent; recognized top talent; enhanced our benefits; and created professional development experiences through a mix of in-person and virtual events, such as town halls, monthly management meetings, regional roundtables, retreats for our Sales and Operations leaders, and Team Member Resource Group meetings. These events also furthered our shared sense of purpose and cross-functional collaboration to maintain productivity in a remote setting.

Share Repurchases

To the extent we generate capital in excess of what is needed to fund and re-invest in the business, we will return that capital to shareholders through share repurchases as we have done in the past. We have used excess capital to repurchase shares when prices are at or below our estimate of intrinsic value (which is the discounted value of estimated future cash flows). As long as the share price is at or below our estimate of intrinsic value, we prefer share repurchases to dividends for several reasons. First, repurchasing shares below intrinsic value increases the value of the remaining shares. Second, distributing capital to shareholders through a share repurchase gives shareholders the option to defer taxes by electing not to sell