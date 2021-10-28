Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Credit Acceptance Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACC   US2253101016

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

(CACC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $250.1 Million Asset-Backed Financing

10/28/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Southfield, Michigan , Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today the completion of a $250.1 million asset-backed non-recourse secured financing (the “Financing”).  Pursuant to this transaction, we contributed loans having a value of approximately $312.6 million to a wholly-owned special purpose entity which will transfer the loans to a trust, which will issue three classes of notes:

Note Class Amount Average Life Price Interest Rate 
 A $175,840,000  2.54 years  99.98591% 1.26%
 B $26,337,000  3.21 years  99.97627% 1.74%
 C $47,873,000   3.43 years  99.99298% 1.94%

The Financing will:

  • have an expected annualized cost of approximately 1.8% including the initial purchasers’ fees and other costs;
  • revolve for 24 months after which it will amortize based upon the cash flows on the contributed loans; and
  • be used by us to repay outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

We will receive 4.0% of the cash flows related to the underlying consumer loans to cover servicing expenses.  The remaining 96.0%, less amounts due to dealers for payments of dealer holdback, will be used to pay principal and interest on the notes as well as the ongoing costs of the Financing.  The Financing is structured so as not to affect our contractual relationships with our dealers and to preserve the dealers’ rights to future payments of dealer holdback.

The notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.  This news release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes.  This news release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act of 1933.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history.  Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones.  Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing.  Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol CACC.  For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.


Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk
Chief Treasury Officer
(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432
IR@creditacceptance.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
04:32pCredit Acceptance Announces Completion of $250.1 Million Asset-Backed Financing
GL
04:32pCredit Acceptance Announces Completion of $250.1 Million Asset-Backed Financing
GL
04:31pCredit Acceptance Announces Completion of $250.1 Million Asset-Backed Financing
AQ
10/25CREDIT ACCEPTANCE : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast
AQ
10/21CREDIT ACCEPTANCE : ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF REVOLVING SECURED WAREHOUSE FACILITY - Form 8-K
PU
10/21CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
10/15CREDIT ACCEPTANCE : Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility
AQ
10/12CREDIT ACCEPTANCE : ANNOUNCES INCREASE AND EXTENSION OF REVOLVING SECURED LINE OF CREDIT F..
PU
10/12CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
10/12Credit Acceptance Corporation Enters into the Eighth Amendment to the Sixth Amended and..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 843 M - -
Net income 2021 866 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 451 M 9 451 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 2 033
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Credit Acceptance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 588,89 $
Average target price 418,33 $
Spread / Average Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth S. Booth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay D. Martin Senior Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Noah Kotch Chief Information Officer
Jonathan Lum Chief Operating Officer
Scott J. Vassalluzzo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION70.13%9 451
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.671.78%24 458
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.32.64%16 536
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.62%1 394
THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.17%1 111
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED12.99%814