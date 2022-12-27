Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Credit Acceptance Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACC   US2253101016

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

(CACC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
464.74 USD   -0.11%
05:01pCredit Acceptance Announces Increase and Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility and Extension of Asset-Backed Financing
GL
05:01pCredit Acceptance Announces Increase and Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility and Extension of Asset-Backed Financing
GL
12/22Insider Sell: Credit Acceptance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Acceptance Announces Increase and Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility and Extension of Asset-Backed Financing

12/27/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Southfield, Michigan , Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we increased the amount of Warehouse Facility V (the “Facility”), one of our revolving secured warehouse facilities, from $125.0 million to $200.0 million. We also extended the date on which the Facility will cease to revolve from December 18, 2023 to December 29, 2025. The maturity of the Facility was also extended from December 16, 2025 to December 27, 2027. The interest rate on borrowings under the Facility has increased from Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 235 basis points to SOFR plus 245 basis points and the servicing fee has decreased from 6.0% to 4.0% of collections on the underlying consumer loans. As of December 27, 2022, we did not have a balance outstanding under the Facility. There were no other material changes to the terms of the Facility.

We also announced that we have extended the $100.0 million asset-backed non-recourse secured financing that we entered into on January 29, 2021 (the “Financing”) and to which we refer as Term ABS 2021-1. Under the amendment effecting the extension, the date on which the Financing will cease to revolve has been extended from February 15, 2023 to December 16, 2024. The amendment also increased the interest rate under the Financing from SOFR plus 208.5 basis points to SOFR plus 220 basis points and decreased the servicing fee from 6.0% to 4.0% of collections on the underlying consumer loans. There were no other material changes to the terms of the Financing.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.


All news about CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
05:01pCredit Acceptance Announces Increase and Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facil..
GL
05:01pCredit Acceptance Announces Increase and Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facil..
GL
12/22Insider Sell: Credit Acceptance
MT
12/21Credit Acceptance Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
12/15Insider Sell: Credit Acceptance
MT
12/15Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $200.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing
GL
12/15Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $200.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing
AQ
12/14Credit Acceptance Named #14 Midsize Company in Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work i..
GL
12/14Credit Acceptance Named #14 Midsize Company in Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work i..
AQ
12/09Insider Sell: Credit Acceptance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 826 M - -
Net income 2022 503 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 013 M 6 013 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 073
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Credit Acceptance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 465,23 $
Average target price 435,60 $
Spread / Average Target -6,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth S. Booth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay D. Martin Senior Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Ravi Mohan Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Lum Chief Operating Officer
Erin J. Kerber Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-32.35%6 013
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-49.74%7 147
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.6.68%2 325
THANACHART CAPITAL13.25%1 291
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-4.24%1 270
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-91.28%1 081