Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Credit Acceptance Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACC   US2253101016

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

(CACC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:54 2022-10-25 pm EDT
459.44 USD   +6.41%
04:03pCredit Acceptance Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast
GL
04:02pCredit Acceptance Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast
AQ
10/14Credit Acceptance Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Acceptance Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

10/25/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Southfield, Michigan , Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we expect to issue a news release with our third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after the market closes. A webcast is scheduled for Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter earnings. 

Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Access: 

To participate by telephone, including those who wish to ask questions, you must pre-register using the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI159aab04a43b4129bbd22bf496f5e30d

or through the link posted on the “Investor Relations” section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com. Upon registering you will be provided with the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call.

Webcast Access:
The webcast can be accessed live by visiting the “Investor Relations” section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com.

Additionally, a replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived in the “Investor Relations” section of our website.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC.  For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.


All news about CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
04:03pCredit Acceptance Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast
GL
04:02pCredit Acceptance Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast
AQ
10/14Credit Acceptance Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/28Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® an..
GL
09/28Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® an..
AQ
09/12Credit Acceptance Named to the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance L..
GL
09/12Credit Acceptance Named to the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance L..
AQ
09/09Credit Acceptance Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
09/01Credit Acceptance Named to People Magazine Companies That Care List
GL
09/01Credit Acceptance Named to People Magazine Companies That Care List
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 835 M - -
Net income 2022 591 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 579 M 5 579 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 073
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Credit Acceptance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 431,76 $
Average target price 485,60 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth S. Booth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay D. Martin Senior Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Jonathan Lum Chief Operating Officer
Erin J. Kerber Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Scott J. Vassalluzzo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-37.22%5 579
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-44.17%7 983
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.-4.52%2 001
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-85.95%1 729
THANACHART CAPITAL5.30%1 092
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-15.38%1 045