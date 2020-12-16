Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Credit Acceptance Corporation    CACC

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

(CACC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Credit Acceptance Named a Fall 2020 Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness® Award Winner

12/16/2020 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Southfield, Michigan, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named a Fall 2020 Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® Award winner. This award recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in health awareness.

The Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® Award highlights companies that promote a culture of wellness; and those that plan, implement, and evaluate efforts in team member wellness to make their business and the community a healthier place to live and work. The winners list may be viewed at thebestandbrightest.com.

This is the eleventh workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

  • FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For (last seven years in a row)
  • Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last six years in a row)
  • 2019 National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For
  • 2020 Nevada Top Workplaces
  • Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT (six-time winner)
  • Crain’s Fast 50 (last seven years in a row)
  • Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness
  • 2020 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces (last nine years in a row)
  • Fall 2020 National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (last nine years in a row)
  • 2020 Best Workplaces for Parents

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history.  Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones.  Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing.  Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About the Best and Brightest in Wellness® Program

The Best and Brightest in Wellness®, a program of the National Association for Business Resources, celebrates those companies that are making their businesses flourish, the lives of their employees better and the community a healthier place to live. The Best and Brightest program provides year-long education, benchmarking, assessment tools and interaction amongst the best employers. 


Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk
Chief Treasury Officer
(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432
IR@creditacceptance.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
04:03pCredit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Line of Credit Fac..
GL
04:01pCredit Acceptance Named a Fall 2020 Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness® ..
GL
12/03Credit Acceptance Named to the Best Workplaces for Parents™ List
GL
11/30THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
11/27CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 96 HOUR DEADLINE A : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kah..
BU
11/25CACC INVESTOR DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to..
PR
11/24CREDIT ACCEPTANCE : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Credit Acceptance C..
PR
11/19CREDIT ACCEPTANCE : Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® i..
AQ
11/19Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® ..
GL
11/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 651 M - -
Net income 2020 379 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 045 M 6 045 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,66x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 016
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Credit Acceptance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 311,40 $
Last Close Price 339,40 $
Spread / Highest target 7,25%
Spread / Average Target -8,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brett A. Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Lum Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth S. Booth Chief Financial Officer
Noah Kotch Chief Information Officer
Scott J. Vassalluzzo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-23.27%6 045
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.12.96%12 906
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-8.90%1 402
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED-10.92%682
SIXT LEASING SE36.22%386
GREENSKY, INC.-54.83%287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ