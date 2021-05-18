Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Credit Acceptance Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACC   US2253101016

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

(CACC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Credit Acceptance Named to the 2021 Nevada Top Workplaces List

05/18/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Southfield, Michigan, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been awarded a 2021 Top Workplaces honor by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Las Vegas Business Press. This is the second year in a row that Credit Acceptance has received this honor.

Our inclusion on this list was based solely on the results of a team member survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee research and culture technology firm. Several aspects of our workplace culture and organizational health were measured, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

This is the third workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

  • Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last seven years in a row)
  • 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol CACC.  For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. 


Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk
Chief Treasury Officer
(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432
IR@creditacceptance.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
04:02pCredit Acceptance Named to the 2021 Nevada Top Workplaces List
GL
05/03CREDIT ACCEPTANCE  : BMO Capital Adjusts Credit Acceptance PT to $399 From $377,..
MT
04/30CREDIT ACCEPTANCE  : Janney Adjusts Fair Value Estimate on Credit Acceptance to ..
MT
04/30CREDIT ACCEPTANCE  : Q1 Adjusted Earnings Decline, Revenue Grows; CEO Brett Robe..
MT
04/23Credit Acceptance Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and..
GL
04/08CREDIT ACCEPTANCE  : 2020 Letter to Shareholders
PU
04/08CREDIT ACCEPTANCE  : Suisse Raises Acceptance's Price Target to $310 from $280 D..
MT
04/07CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
03/29Credit Acceptance Named to the 2021 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & I..
GL
03/24SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 837 M - -
Net income 2021 648 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 306 M 7 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 033
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Credit Acceptance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 367,83 $
Last Close Price 429,74 $
Spread / Highest target 3,78%
Spread / Average Target -14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenneth S. Booth President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Noah Kotch Chief Information Officer
Jonathan Lum Chief Operating Officer
Scott J. Vassalluzzo Independent Director
Glenda Jane Flanagan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION24.15%7 306
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.51.93%20 083
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.182.21%8 844
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.1.09%2 584
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-3.94%1 547
THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC.72.63%1 118