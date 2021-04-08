Credit Acceptance : 2020 Letter to Shareholders

SHAREHOLDER LETTER A message from our Chief Executive Officer BACKGROUND Credit Acceptance works with car dealers nationwide to enable them to sell vehicles to consumers who wish to finance their vehicle purchase. We allow the dealer to finance any customer, regardless of his or her credit history. This gives the dealer the ability to sell a vehicle to a customer that, without us, the dealer may have to turn away. The incremental sale creates incremental profit for the dealer, and the potential for incremental repeat and referral business. The benefit of our program from the customer's perspective is also significant. We provide an opportunity for our customers, many of whom have been turned down for financing from other lenders, to purchase a vehicle and establish or reestablish a positive credit history, thereby moving their financial lives in a positive direction. Our company, like most of our competitors, is an indirect auto finance company, which means the financing contract is originated by the auto dealer and immediately assigned to us in exchange for compensation. The transaction between the dealer and the consumer is technically not a loan, but instead something called a retail installment contract. However, for simplicity and to conform to the language we use in our disclosures, I will refer in this letter to retail installment contracts as loans and to indirect auto finance companies as lenders. The auto finance market is large and fragmented, with over $1.2 trillion in outstanding balances as of December 31, 2020. We compete with banks, credit unions, auto finance companies affiliated with auto manufacturers, and independent auto finance companies. Our approach to the market is unique for two reasons. First, every customer, regardless of credit history, is offered an opportunity to purchase a vehicle. Second, for most of the vehicle sales we finance, the dealer shares in the cash flows from the loan. (Dealers are compensated by receiving 80% of all net collections throughout the life of a loan.) This is a critical element of our success as it creates an alignment of interests. The dealer benefits if the loan is repaid and the customer's credit is reestablished. Therefore, the dealer has an incentive to sell a vehicle at a price the customer can afford and a vehicle that will last the term of the loan. In addition, the dealer has an incentive to help the customer after the sale if there are issues with the vehicle. 1

GAAP RESULTS The table below summarizes our GAAP results for 1992-2020: GAAP net income per share Year-to-year change in GAAP Return on equity1 (diluted) net income per share 1992 $ 0.20 24.1 % 1993 $ 0.29 45.0 % 25.6 % 1994 $ 0.49 69.0 % 31.5 % 1995 $ 0.68 38.8 % 21.5 % 1996 $ 0.89 30.9 % 18.7 % 1997 $ 0.03 -96.6 % 0.6 % 1998 $ 0.53 1,666.7 % 9.5 % 1999 $ (0.27) -150.9 % -3.9 % 2000 $ 0.51 - 9.1 % 2001 $ 0.57 11.8 % 9.1 % 2002 $ 0.69 21.1 % 10.1 % 2003 $ 0.57 -17.4 % 7.5 % 2004 $ 1.40 145.6 % 18.4 % 2005 $ 1.85 32.1 % 21.8 % 2006 $ 1.66 -10.3 % 20.2 % 2007 $ 1.76 6.0 % 23.1 % 2008 $ 2.16 22.7 % 22.2 % 2009 $ 4.62 113.9 % 35.6 % 2010 $ 5.67 22.7 % 34.8 % 2011 $ 7.07 24.7 % 40.0 % 2012 $ 8.58 21.4 % 37.8 % 2013 $ 10.54 22.8 % 38.0 % 2014 $ 11.92 13.1 % 37.0 % 2015 $ 14.28 19.8 % 35.4 % 2016 $ 16.31 14.2 % 31.1 % 2017 $ 24.04 47.4 % 36.9 % 2018 $ 29.39 22.3 % 31.7 % 2019 $ 34.57 17.6 % 29.8 % 2020 $ 23.47 -32.1 % 19.2 % Compound annual growth rate 1992-2020 18.6 % Average annual return on equity 1992-2020 23.3 % 1Return on equity is defined as GAAP net income for the applicable period divided by average shareholders' equity for such period. During 2020, we completed our 28th full year as a public company. Over those 28 years, GAAP net income per share (diluted) has grown at a compounded annual rate of 18.6%, with an average annual return on equity of 23.3%. Last year, GAAP net income per share (diluted) decreased 32.1% to $23.47, with a return on equity of 19.2%. The decline in GAAP net income per share (diluted) was primarily due to the adoption of a new accounting standard known as CECL (current expected credit loss). The 2

"Adjusted Results" section below explains our financial results after considering the impact of the new standard and other accounting-related items. ADJUSTED RESULTS Our business model is different from that of a typical lender and doesn't fit neatly into GAAP. The adoption of CECL last year means we have now been required to use three different GAAP accounting methods over the period we have been public, even though our business hasn't materially changed during that time. In 1992, the year we became a public company, we accounted for our business as a lender to consumers. In 2005, our external auditors decided we were a lender to dealers, which required different accounting. CECL is now the latest new methodology we are required to use. Unfortunately, none of the three methods results in financial statements that are consistent with how we think about our business. To solve this problem, we began reporting adjusted results using an accounting method that we believe is simple to understand, is consistently presented and matches the economics of our business. To explain this method, some additional background is needed. Most of the automobile dealers we enroll receive two types of payments from us. The first payment is made at the time of origination. The remaining payments are remitted over time based on the performance of the loan. The amount we pay at the time of origination is called an advance; the portion paid over time is called dealer holdback. The finance charge revenue we recognize over the life of the loan equals the cash we collect from the loan (i.e., repayments by the consumer), less the amounts we pay to the dealer (advance dealer holdback). In other words, the finance charge revenue we recognize over the life of the loan equals the cash inflows from the loan less the cash outflows to acquire the loan. This amount, plus a modest amount of revenue from other sources, less our operating expenses, interest and taxes, is the sum that will ultimately be paid to shareholders or reinvested in new assets. For our adjusted financial results, we recognize finance charge revenue on a level-yield basis. That is, the amount of finance charge revenue recognized in a given period, divided by the loan asset, is a constant percentage. Since the future cash flows from a loan are not known with certainty, we use statistical models to forecast the amount of cash flows from each loan. Our finance charge revenue is recorded based on these estimates. As the estimates change, we adjust the yield. This method produces financial results that we believe are a close approximation of the actual economics of our business. Since our adjusted methodology is so simple and closely represents the actual economics of our business, you are probably wondering how it differs from GAAP accounting. To answer this question, I will focus on the current GAAP methodology, since the two prior GAAP methodologies have been discussed in previous letters. As noted earlier, the current required GAAP methodology is called CECL. Like the adjusted methodology described above, CECL requires a level-yield approach for recognizing finance charge revenue. However, the yield under CECL is not the yield that we expect to earn on the loan. Instead, the yield is what we would earn if every payment were received according to the contractual terms of the loan, a figure much higher than what we actually expect to earn. Based on this alone, you might expect the new standard to overstate our profitability. But this standard, like any accounting standard, 3

doesn't change the total amount of income recorded, it only changes the timing. Eventually, the true cash profits and the accounting profits need to match. To arrive at a result that eventually matches the cash profit, CECL requires us to offset the additional revenue that it causes to be recorded over the life of the loan with an additional expense in an equivalent amount. The expense is recorded as a provision for credit losses at the time the loan is originated. Since no revenue has yet been recorded, this means that under CECL, our financial statements reflect an initial loss on each loan we originate, a result which does not match the economics of the transaction. CECL also differs from our adjusted methodology in the way it treats changes in expected cash flows. As mentioned above, for the adjusted results, we treat those changes as yield adjustments. In contrast, CECL treats changes in expected cash flows as a current-period expense (for unfavorable changes) or reversal of expense (for favorable changes). The combination of the three CECL-requiredsteps-(1) recording a large expense at loan inception, (2) recording finance charge revenue at a yield higher than the yield we expect to earn, and (3) recording forecast changes through the income statement in the current period-can make it difficult to understand the performance of our business using our GAAP-based financial statements. The floating yield adjustment in the tables below addresses all three of these issues by eliminating the provision for credit losses recorded in our GAAP statements and modifying GAAP-based finance charges so the yield is equal to the one we expect to earn on the loan. The tables below show net income and net income per share (diluted) for 2001-2020 on both a GAAP and an adjusted basis. Besides the floating yield adjustment, the tables include several other categories of adjustments that are generally less material. The notable exception is the income tax adjustment in 2017, which reverses the one-time benefit arising from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. While the benefit recorded in 2017 represented a real cash savings due to the reduction in income tax rates, we reversed it for adjusted net income as we prefer to measure the performance of the business using consistent tax rates. To that end, we calculated adjusted net income using a 37% tax rate for 2001-2017 and a 23% tax rate for 2018-2020. The other, less- material adjustments are explained in prior-year letters. 4

($ in millions) GAAP net Floating yield Senior notes Income tax Other Adjusted net Year-to-year income adjustment adjustment adjustment adjustments income change 2001 $ 24.7 $ 1.2 $ - $ 2.0 $ (1.1) $ 26.8 2002 $ 29.8 $ 2.8 $ - $ 2.9 $ (4.5) $ 31.0 15.7 % 2003 $ 24.7 $ 1.4 $ - $ 5.7 $ 5.6 $ 37.4 20.6 % 2004 $ 57.3 $ (0.1) $ - $ (1.8) $ (3.2) $ 52.2 39.6 % 2005 $ 72.6 $ (2.2) $ - $ 0.1 $ (7.3) $ 63.2 21.1 % 2006 $ 58.6 $ 0.4 $ - $ (1.7) $ 4.4 $ 61.7 -2.4 % 2007 $ 54.9 $ 3.6 $ - $ (1.2) $ 4.4 $ 61.7 0.0 % 2008 $ 67.2 $ 13.1 $ - $ 0.4 $ 2.1 $ 82.8 34.2 % 2009 $ 146.3 $ (19.6) $ - $ (1.8) $ 0.1 $ 125.0 51.0 % 2010 $ 170.1 $ 0.5 $ - $ (10.4) $ 0.3 $ 160.5 28.4 % 2011 $ 188.0 $ 7.1 $ - $ (1.3) $ 0.3 $ 194.1 20.9 % 2012 $ 219.7 $ - $ - $ (3.5) $ - $ 216.2 11.4 % 2013 $ 253.1 $ (2.5) $ - $ (2.3) $ - $ 248.3 14.8 % 2014 $ 266.2 $ (6.0) $ 12.5 $ (1.0) $ - $ 271.7 9.4 % 2015 $ 299.7 $ 12.9 $ (2.0) $ (0.8) $ - $ 309.8 14.0 % 2016 $ 332.8 $ 28.1 $ (2.1) $ 1.8 $ - $ 360.6 16.4 % 2017 $ 470.2 $ 34.1 $ (2.1) $ (102.4) $ - $ 399.8 10.9 % 2018 $ 574.0 $ (24.4) $ (2.5) $ 7.4 $ - $ 554.5 38.7 % 2019 $ 656.1 $ 0.2 $ (0.8) $ 2.9 $ - $ 658.4 18.7 % 2020 $ 421.0 $ 259.2 $ 4.0 $ 2.1 $ - $ 686.3 4.2 % Compound annual growth rate 2001-2020 18.6 % 5