  5. Credit Acceptance Corporation
    CACC   US2253101016

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

(CACC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:56 2023-01-04 pm EST
410.95 USD   -9.98%
01:48pCredit Acceptance Sued by New York Attorney General, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Over Alleged Unaffordable Loans
MT
01:27pU.S., New York sue Credit Acceptance, allege predatory auto lending
RE
01:10pU.S., New York regulators sue subprime auto lender Credit Acceptance
RE
U.S., New York sue Credit Acceptance, allege predatory auto lending

01/04/2023 | 01:27pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Credit Acceptance Corp was sued on Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who accused the auto lender of predatory lending where it tricks low-income borrowers into taking out high-interest used-car loans they cannot afford.

The regulators said Credit Acceptance "sets consumers up to fail" by charging exorbitant interest rates averaging 22% and entering arrangements with dealers that mask the true cost of borrowing and sometimes violate state usury laws.

Credit Acceptance shares were down 13.3% at $395.93 in afternoon trading.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wednesday's lawsuit in Manhattan federal court covers the period from November 2015 to April 2021, during which an estimated 1.9 million consumers obtained loans from Credit Acceptance.

According to the complaint, Credit Acceptance relies on an algorithm that predicts how much it can collect from car buyers, including from repossessions following defaults, without regard for whether the buyers could afford its loans.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company also encourages dealers to tack on products such as vehicle service contracts without disclosing them in loan agreements, often adding thousands of dollars to what borrowers owe, the complaint said.

“Credit Acceptance obscured the true cost of its loans to car buyers, leading to severe financial distress for borrowers and subjecting them to aggressive debt collection tactics on loans its own systems predicted that borrowers can't afford to repay," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties of at least $1 million per day for violating federal consumer protection laws. It also seeks to fix problem loan agreements, and obtain restitution.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 826 M - -
Net income 2022 503 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 900 M 5 900 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 073
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Credit Acceptance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 456,48 $
Average target price 435,60 $
Spread / Average Target -4,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth S. Booth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay D. Martin Senior Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Ravi Mohan Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Lum Chief Operating Officer
Erin J. Kerber Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-3.78%5 900
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.0.00%7 293
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.2.19%2 381
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)3.02%1 363
THANACHART CAPITAL0.59%1 311
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-2.50%1 055