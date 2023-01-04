U.S., New York sue Credit Acceptance, allege predatory auto lending

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Credit Acceptance Corp
was sued on Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau and New York Attorney General Letitia James,
who accused the auto lender of predatory lending where it tricks
low-income borrowers into taking out high-interest used-car
loans they cannot afford.
The regulators said Credit Acceptance "sets consumers up
to fail" by charging exorbitant interest rates averaging 22% and
entering arrangements with dealers that mask the true cost of
borrowing and sometimes violate state usury laws.
Credit Acceptance shares were down 13.3% at $395.93 in
afternoon trading.
The company did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Wednesday's lawsuit in Manhattan federal court covers
the period from November 2015 to April 2021, during which an
estimated 1.9 million consumers obtained loans from Credit
Acceptance.
According to the complaint, Credit Acceptance relies on
an algorithm that predicts how much it can collect from car
buyers, including from repossessions following defaults, without
regard for whether the buyers could afford its loans.
The Southfield, Michigan-based company also encourages
dealers to tack on products such as vehicle service contracts
without disclosing them in loan agreements, often adding
thousands of dollars to what borrowers owe, the complaint said.
“Credit Acceptance obscured the true cost of its loans
to car buyers, leading to severe financial distress for
borrowers and subjecting them to aggressive debt collection
tactics on loans its own systems predicted that borrowers can't
afford to repay," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a
statement.
The lawsuit seeks civil penalties of at least $1 million
per day for violating federal consumer protection laws. It also
seeks to fix problem loan agreements, and obtain restitution.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis and Mark Porter)