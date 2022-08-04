Release for availability of the consolidated half-year-2022 financial statements of Crédit Agricole Assurances

Credit Agricole Assurances would like to announce the publication today of its half-year-2022 consolidated financial statements.

This document is available on Crédit Agricole Assurances’ website ( https://www.ca-assurances.com/en/Investors )

About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s largest insurance Group, unites together Crédit Agricole’s insurance subsidiaries. The Group offers a range of savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by the Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in eight other countries. The Crédit Agricole Assurances companies serve individuals, professionals, farmers and businesses. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,300 employees. Its premium income at the end of 2021 amounted to €36.5 billion (IFRS).

