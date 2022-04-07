Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9CAA   FR0012222297

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES S.A.

(9CAA)
End-of-day quote Deutsche Boerse AG  - 
0.000000 EUR    0.00%
12:52pRelease for availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document of Crédit Agricole Assurances
GL
12:46pRelease of Credit Agricole Assurances' Solvency and Financial Conditions Report
GL
2021CREDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES S A : Release for availability of the consolidated half-year-2021 financial statements of Crédit Agricole Assurances
GL
SummaryQuotesNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Release of Credit Agricole Assurances' Solvency and Financial Conditions Report

04/07/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Crédit Agricole Assurances has announced today the release of its Solvency and Financial Conditions Report (SFCR).
Since the implementation of Solvency 2 on January 1st, 2016 and more specifically within the Pillar 3 framework of the Directive concerning the public disclosure, Crédit Agricole Assurances has published today its 2021 Group’ SFCR.
This report, in addition to the annual quantitative reporting templates provided in appendices of the report, gives an overview of Crédit Agricole Asssurances’ business, system of governance, risk profile, balance sheet valuation and solvency situation.
Crédit Agricole Assurances’ SFCR is available on Crédit Agricole Assurances’ website (https://www.ca-assurances.com/en/Investors).

About Crédit Agricole Assurances
Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s largest insurance group, unites together Crédit Agricole’s insurance subsidiaries. The Group offers a range of savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by the Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in eight other countries around the world by financial advisers and multi-line insurance agents. The Crédit Agricole Assurances companies serve individuals, professionals, farmers and businesses. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,300 employees. Its premium income at the end of 20210 amounted to €36.5 billion (IFRS).
www.ca-assurances.com

 

Contacts:
Marie-Isabelle Marcellesi + 33 (0)1 57 72 12 84
Victoire-Emmanuelle Prud’homme +33 (0) 1 43 23 90 66
Valentin Lecomte +33 (0) 1 43 23 59 76

relations.investisseurs@ca-assurances.fr

Attachment


All news about CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES S.A.
12:52pRelease for availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document of Crédit Agricole..
GL
12:46pRelease of Credit Agricole Assurances' Solvency and Financial Conditions Report
GL
2021CREDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES S A : Release for availability of the consolidated half-year-20..
GL
2021CREDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES S A : Continued dynamism recovery in business on Crédit Agricol..
GL
2021CREDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES S A : Publication of an investor presentation of Credit Agricol..
GL
2021CREDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES S A : Dynamic recovery in business on Crédit Agricole Assurance..
GL
2021CREDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES S A : Release for availability of the 2020 Universal Registrati..
GL
2021CREDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES S A : Publication of Credit Agricole Assurances' Solvency and F..
GL
More news