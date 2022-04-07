Release of Credit Agricole Assurances' Solvency and Financial Conditions Report

Crédit Agricole Assurances has announced today the release of its Solvency and Financial Conditions Report (SFCR).

Since the implementation of Solvency 2 on January 1st, 2016 and more specifically within the Pillar 3 framework of the Directive concerning the public disclosure, Crédit Agricole Assurances has published today its 2021 Group’ SFCR.

This report, in addition to the annual quantitative reporting templates provided in appendices of the report, gives an overview of Crédit Agricole Asssurances’ business, system of governance, risk profile, balance sheet valuation and solvency situation.

Crédit Agricole Assurances’ SFCR is available on Crédit Agricole Assurances’ website ( https://www.ca-assurances.com/en/Investors ).

About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s largest insurance group, unites together Crédit Agricole’s insurance subsidiaries. The Group offers a range of savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by the Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in eight other countries around the world by financial advisers and multi-line insurance agents. The Crédit Agricole Assurances companies serve individuals, professionals, farmers and businesses. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,300 employees. Its premium income at the end of 20210 amounted to €36.5 billion (IFRS).

www.ca-assurances.com



