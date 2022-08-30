Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Crédit Agricole S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-30 am EDT
9.220 EUR   +1.16%
12:00pCREDIT AGRICOLE S A : 2022 Capital increase reserved for employees
PU
10:19aEuro zone banks face rising risks through 2023-French Banking Federation
RE
08/24Credit Agricole Expands Groupe Pilote Partnership in Europe
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: 2022 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

08/30/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Montrouge, 30 August 2022

2022 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES 

Crédit Agricole S.A.’s capital increase reserved for the 180,000 Crédit Agricole Group employees and retired former employees1, the subscription period of which ran from 27 June to 12 July 2022, was completed on 30 August 2022. 21,344 people, in France and around the world, subscribed, for a total amount of €128.1 million.

The investment scheme proposed a subscription with a 20% discount on the share price, calculated according to the arithmetic average of the opening prices of the share between 30 May and 24 June 2022. The new shares were issued and delivered today.

This capital increase created 16,658,366 shares, thereby bringing the total number of shares comprising the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. to 3,042,560,716.

The CET1 impact of this capital increase is negligible for both Crédit Agricole S.A. and Group Crédit Agricole. The operation will be followed by a share buyback operation, aimed at offsetting its dilutive effect and subject to ECB’s approval.

Reserved capital increases are part of the Group’s policy on promoting employees’ participation to the Group’s financial performance.

1 employees with a minimum of three months' service in France and in 16 other countries, as well as retired former employees, will retain their assets in their PEE (plan d'épargne entreprise — company savings plan) in France 

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACTS

Olivier Tassain:    +33 (0)1 43 23 25 41 — olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Mathilde Durand: +33 (0)1 57 72 19 43 — mathilde.durand@credit-agricole-sa.fr

INDIVIDUAL SHAREHOLDER CONTACTS

Toll-free number (France only): 0 800 00777                         relation@actionnaires.credit-agricole.com

See all our press releases at: www.credit-agricole.com — www.creditagricole.info

 

 

Attachment


All news about CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
12:00pCREDIT AGRICOLE S A : 2022 Capital increase reserved for employees
PU
10:19aEuro zone banks face rising risks through 2023-French Banking Federation
RE
08/24Credit Agricole Expands Groupe Pilote Partnership in Europe
MT
08/16CREDIT AGRICOLE S A : Transcript des résultats du 2e trimestre et du 1er semestre 2022
PU
08/10CREDIT AGRICOLE S A : Amendment A03 to the Universal Registration Document 2021 - Financia..
PU
08/10CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Availability of the 2022 interim financial report
GL
08/10CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Availability of the 2022 interim financial report
AQ
08/10CREDIT AGRICOLE S A : Crédit Agricole Group Financial statements - 30 June 2022
PU
08/05CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. : Half-year report
CO
08/04Oil drops with dollar on recession fears; Wall Street ends mixed
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 549 M 23 589 M 23 589 M
Net income 2022 4 500 M 4 507 M 4 507 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,37x
Yield 2022 10,1%
Capitalization 27 551 M 27 523 M 27 597 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 75 975
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,11 €
Average target price 11,88 €
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jean-Paul Mazoyer Head-Technology
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.-27.38%27 523
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.73%140 429
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.64%67 497
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-14.26%58 379
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.01%53 280
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-11.08%50 913