Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Crédit Agricole S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-12-21 am EST
9.726 EUR   +2.01%
01:55pCredit Agricole Sa : Capital: ECB Pillar 2 capital requirement unchanged
GL
07:16aEU Commission OKs Reorganization of Stellantis Financing Activities with Santander, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole
MT
12/20Telefónica Closes EUR1 Billion Sale of 45% Stake in Fiber Network Provider
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Capital: ECB Pillar 2 capital requirement unchanged

12/21/2022 | 01:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Montrouge, 21 December 2022

Capital: ECB Pillar 2 capital requirement unchanged

The European Central Bank (ECB) has notified Crédit Agricole Group and Crédit Agricole S.A. of their capital requirements as of 1 January 2023, confirming the current level of requirements in respect of Pillar 2 (P2R), i.e. 1.5% for Crédit Agricole Group and for Crédit Agricole S.A.

Crédit Agricole Group must comply with a CET1 ratio of at least 8.9% as of 1 January 2023, including Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 capital requirements as well as the applicable combined buffer requirement (conservation buffer of 2.5%, buffer for global systemically important institutions (G-SIB) of 1% and countercyclical buffer estimated at 0.05%1 as of 1 January 2023). Crédit Agricole S.A. must comply as from 1 January 2023 with a CET1 ratio of at least 7.9%, including Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 capital requirements as well as the applicable combined buffer requirement (conservation buffer of 2.5% and countercyclical buffer estimated at 0.06%1 as of 1 January 2023).

The CET1 phased-in ratio of Crédit Agricole Group was 17.2% at end-September 2022. This ratio is 8.3 points above the minimum CET1 requirement of 8.9%. Thus the Group has the best level of solvency among European systemic banks.

As the central body of Crédit Agricole Group, Crédit Agricole S.A. fully benefits from the legal solidarity mechanism as well as the internal flexibility of capital circulation within the Crédit Agricole Group. Its phased-in CET1 ratio was 11.0% at end-September 2022, 3.1 points above the minimum CET1 requirement of 7.9%.

In addition, Crédit Agricole Group, as a global systemically important institution (G-SIB), will have to meet from 1 January 2023 a leverage ratio buffer requirement, defined as half of its G-SIB buffer and to be considered in addition to the minimum leverage ratio requirement of 3%. Crédit Agricole group must therefore comply with a leverage ratio of at least 3.5% as of 1 January 2023. Only Crédit Agricole group is a G-SIB. Crédit Agricole S.A. is not subject to these requirements.

Failure to comply with the leverage ratio buffer requirement would result in restrictions on distributions and the calculation of a maximum distributable amount (L-MDA). Crédit Agricole group had a leverage ratio of 5.1% at 30 September 2022 and would therefore have a buffer of 162 basis points above the L-MDA trigger, i.e. 34 billion euros of Tier 1 capital.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACT

Alexandre Barat : 01 57 72 12 19 – alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Olivier Tassain : 01 43 23 25 41 – olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr
        
Find our press release on : www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info

Crédit_Agricole Groupe Crédit Agricole    


1 Based on the information available to date, and in particular taking into account the rise in French countercyclical buffer rate to 0.5% from April 2023, CA Group and CASA’s countercyclical buffer would amount, everything being equal, to 0.38% and 0.31% respectively at April 2023

 

Attachment


All news about CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
01:55pCredit Agricole Sa : Capital: ECB Pillar 2 capital requirement unchanged
GL
07:16aEU Commission OKs Reorganization of Stellantis Financing Activities with Santander, BNP..
MT
12/20Telefónica Closes EUR1 Billion Sale of 45% Stake in Fiber Network Provider
MT
12/20Elior Group To Buy Derichebourg's Multiservices Business Via All-stock Deal
MT
12/13Italy's Enasarco pension fund takes 2% stake in Banco BPM
RE
12/13Abeille Vie announced that it has received €500 million in funding from HSBC Holdi..
CI
12/09Credit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22875287
PU
12/07MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 7
MS
12/07France's Credit Agricole sells first chunk of its majority stake in Credit du Maroc
RE
12/07France's Crédit Agricole Sheds Crédit du Maroc Stake Under Deal with Holmarcom
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 453 M 24 923 M 24 923 M
Net income 2022 4 746 M 5 043 M 5 043 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,34x
Yield 2022 9,93%
Capitalization 29 142 M 30 969 M 30 969 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 75 975
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9,53 €
Average target price 10,99 €
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jean-Paul Mazoyer Head-Technology
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.-24.03%30 969
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.99%140 979
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK18.84%67 888
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.30%50 678
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-12.83%47 472
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.08%45 668