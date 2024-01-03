Official CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. press release

Press Release

Montrouge, January 03, 2024

Concerning Crédit Agricole S.A. stock, a market-making agreement was signed on 25 October 2006 with Kepler Cheuvreux. This contract was updated on 18 January 2019, notably to integrate regulatory evolutions resulting from the enactment of the Regulation (EU n°596/2014 on market abuse) ("MAR Regulation").

The purpose of this Liquidity Agreement, with an initial amount of €50 million automatically renewed every year, is to create an active market for the shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (ISIN code: FR0000045072) on the regulated market of NYSE Euronext Paris.

In order to readjust the amount made available for this contract, a redemption of €4,071,036.35 was made to the Liquidity account on December 28, 2023 (the "Redemption").

The Redemption was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the MAR Regulation, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) n° 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards on the criteria, the procedure and the requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for maintaining it, terminating it or modifying the conditions for its acceptance, articles L. 225-209 and following ones of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and French Financial Market Authority (AMF) Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, applicable as of July 1, 2021.

Detailed information can be found on Crédit Agricole S.A.'s website at the following address: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/regulated-information





