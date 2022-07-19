Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Crédit Agricole S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  16:35 19/07/2022 BST
8.648 EUR   +2.37%
06:22pCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Press release Crédit Agricole S.A.
GL
06:22pCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Press release Crédit Agricole S.A.
GL
05:55aPolish Regulator Charges Five Lenders For Refusing To Refund Unauthorized Transactions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Press release Crédit Agricole S.A.

07/19/2022 | 06:22pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Montrouge, 19 July 2022

Jacques Ripoll, Deputy General Manager of Crédit Agricole S.A., in charge of the Large Clients Division, has decided to give a new direction to his professional life, after a long career in the banking sector. He will join, as a Partner, Eren Group, the leading player dedicated to the natural resources economy and one of the European leaders in the energy transition. He will leave Crédit Agricole on September 1, 2022.

Philippe Brassac, Xavier Musca, and the Executive Committee of Crédit Agricole S.A., warmly thank Jacques Ripoll for the strong development and transformation momentum he has given to the entities under his responsibility. They wish him every success in his new career.

At Crédit Agricole CIB’s Board of Directors on July 28, and Crédit Agricole S.A.’s Board of Directors on August 3, 2022, Philippe Brassac will propose the appointment of Xavier Musca, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A., Head of the Large Clients Division and Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole CIB.
This appointment will be effective on September 1, 2022.

Crédit Agricole S.A.'s Large Clients division includes Crédit Agricole CIB's investment banking activities, CACEIS' institutional financial services, and Private Banking in France and abroad, via Indosuez Wealth Management.

Xavier Musca began his career at the General Finance Inspectorate in 1985. In 1989, he joined the Treasury Directorate and was appointed Head of the European Affairs Bureau in 1990. In 1993, he became technical advisor to Prime Minister Edouard Balladur before moving back to the Treasury in 1995, first as Head of the Financial Market Bureau, then as Deputy Director for Europe in charge of Monetary and International Affairs (1996) and finally Director of the State and Economy Financing Department (2000). From 2002 to 2004, Xavier Musca was Principal Private Secretary to the Minister for the Economy, Finance and Industry, Francis Mer. In 2004, he was appointed Director of the Treasury. In this capacity, he chaired the Paris Club and the Economic and Financial Committee of the European Union, composed of senior officials from Europe’s national administrations and central banks. He left the Treasury on 26 February 2009, to join the Office of the French President as Deputy Secretary General in charge of economic affairs. On 27 February 2011, he was appointed Secretary General of the President’s Office. In 2012, Xavier Musca was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A..

Xavier Musca is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (1983/1985). He is Officer of the Legion of Honour, Knight of the National Order of Merit, the Order of Agricultural Merit as well as the Order of Carlos III (Spain).

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACTS

Olivier Tassain        01 43 23 25 41        olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Mathilde Durand        01 57 72 19 43        
mathilde.durand@credit-agricole-sa.fr

All our press releases are available at: www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info
  

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
06:22pCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Press release Crédit Agricole S.A.
GL
06:22pCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Press release Crédit Agricole S.A.
GL
05:55aPolish Regulator Charges Five Lenders For Refusing To Refund Unauthorized Transactions
MT
07/15CREDIT AGRICOLE S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22852341
PU
07/15CREDIT AGRICOLE S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22852291
PU
07/15The French "Livret A" bank savings rate will double to 2%-Le Maire
RE
07/14Fitch Affirms Swiss Mortgage Covered Bonds from Four Issuers at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
AQ
07/13French "Livret A" bank savings rate could be doubled in August - Villeroy
RE
07/11Eco Valorisation announced that it has received €18 million in funding from Weinbe..
CI
07/09CREDIT AGRICOLE S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22851501
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 911 M 23 460 M 19 513 M
Net income 2022 3 727 M 3 816 M 3 174 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,78x
Yield 2022 9,38%
Capitalization 25 544 M 26 156 M 21 755 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 75 975
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 8,45 €
Average target price 11,93 €
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jean-Paul Mazoyer Head-Technology
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.-32.69%25 975
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.48%142 585
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-4.94%64 243
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.05%58 977
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.51%54 838
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.41%48 967