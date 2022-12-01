Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Crédit Agricole S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-01 am EST
9.502 EUR   -1.12%
01:46pCanada's OMERS ditches Exolum stake sale amid lacklustre oil interest - sources
RE
08:20aCrédit Agricole's Leasing Arm to Take 30% Stake in Michelin's Electric Mobility Unit
MT
11/30Credit Agricole Sa : End of Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share repurchase program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada's OMERS ditches Exolum stake sale amid lacklustre oil interest - sources

12/01/2022 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund OMERS has scrapped a plan to sell its 24.6% stake in Spanish fuel storage and transportation firm Exolum after bids from infrastructure and private equity investors failed to meet price expectations, two sources told Reuters.

OMERS, which has $121 billion in net assets, hired Citigroup earlier this year to sell the stake it bought 2016 for around 700 million euros ($734.23 million), the sources said.

A spokesperson for OMERS said the Canadian firm aborted the sale after conducting a strategic review of its investment in Exolum.

"We have concluded that we will stay invested to support the ongoing and planned energy transition of the business," the spokesperson said.

Two sources said bidders were wary because the company faces challenges as it needs to navigate an international push into low-carbon fuels.

Exolum, which started as a state-controlled oil service firm in 1927, is also backed by CVC, which owns a 24.84% stake, Australia's Macquarie with 19.87%, followed by Credit Agricole, Dutch pension fund APG and Canadian state insurance agency WSIB.

The company posted net profit of 213.8 million euros last year, on revenue almost entirely from storing and transporting oil and oil-related products through its network of pipelines.

It has said it is committed to developing alternative energy projects with technology including green hydrogen and biofuels.

Exolum manages 6,000 kilometres of oil pipelines and 10.5 million cubic metres of oil products storage capacity in Spain and Britain.

It has also invested in infrastructure projects in Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Panama, Ecuador and Oman.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Isla Binnie, editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Andres Gonzalez and Isla Binnie


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.42% 86.69 Delayed Quote.9.01%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.04% 47.885 Delayed Quote.-19.84%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. -1.12% 9.502 Real-time Quote.-23.43%
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S -0.57% 14.06 Delayed Quote.-58.84%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 1.90% 182.1 Delayed Quote.-12.99%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX -2.18% 184.8331 Real-time Quote.12.28%
WTI 0.92% 81.032 Delayed Quote.4.48%
All news about CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
01:46pCanada's OMERS ditches Exolum stake sale amid lacklustre oil interest - sources
RE
08:20aCrédit Agricole's Leasing Arm to Take 30% Stake in Michelin's Electric Mobility Unit
MT
11/30Credit Agricole Sa : End of Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share repurchase program
GL
11/30Credit Agricole Sa : End of Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share repurchase program
AQ
11/30Credit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22873926
PU
11/29Italy's Banco BPM picks Credit Agricole for non-life insurance talks
RE
11/29Credit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22873773
PU
11/29Credit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22873772
PU
11/28Banco BPM's board to discuss non-life insurance partnership on Tuesday - sources
RE
11/27Credit Agricole Mulls Offering Car-sharing Financial Services In Germany
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 457 M 24 190 M 24 190 M
Net income 2022 4 734 M 4 882 M 4 882 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,44x
Yield 2022 9,86%
Capitalization 29 534 M 30 457 M 30 457 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 75 975
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9,61 €
Average target price 11,00 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jean-Paul Mazoyer Head-Technology
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.-23.43%30 457
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.99%140 041
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK27.40%73 097
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.04%51 911
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.92%49 728
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.35%49 577