Crédit Agricole S.A. is one of the leading European banking groups and is the leading financial backer of the French economy. Net Banking Product breaks down by activity as follows:
- retail banking (30%): activities in France (Crédit Lyonnais) and abroad. Furthermore, the group is present in France via its 39 regional networks of branches (making it the biggest French banking network);
- finance, investment and market banking (29.4%): standard and specialized bank financing activities (financing for acquisitions, projects, aeronautical and maritime assets, etc.), stock operations, consulting in mergers and acquisitions, investment capital, etc.;
- asset management, insurance and private banking (28.9%): EUR 2,415 billion of assets under management at the end of 2022;
- specialized financial services (11.7%): consumer loan, leasing and factoring (No. 1 in France).
At the end of 2022, Crédit Agricole S.A. managed EUR 828 billion in current deposits and EUR 489.8 billion in current credits.
NBP is distributed geographically as follows: France (51.5%), Italy (16.8%), European Union (13.2%), Europe (7.2%), North America (5.3%), Japan (1.2%), Asia and Oceania (3.6%), Africa and Middle East (1.2%).