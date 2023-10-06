Credit Agricole's share buyback of up to 26.8 million ordinary shares will end no later than Jan. 26, 2024. "Credit Agricole Launches Buyback to Offset Capital Increases for Employees," at 1556 GMT Thursday, incorrectly said the program would end by Jan. 12. The error also appeared in a flash headline published at 1547 GMT.


