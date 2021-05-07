Log in
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
Credit Agricole 1Q Profits Soared on Growing Revenue, Lower Provisions

05/07/2021 | 06:21am BST
By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Agricole SA on Friday posted a sharp increase in net profit for the first quarter, as revenue rose and provisions for potential credit losses fell.

France's second-largest listed bank by assets reported a 64% increase in quarterly net profit to 1.05 billion euros ($1.27 billion).

Revenue rose 5.6% to EUR5.49 billion, while loan-loss provisions fell 38% to EUR384 million.

Profit increased across the bank's key divisions.

Analysts had expected a quarterly profit of EUR665.5 million, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@wsj.com; @pietrolombard10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-07-21 0120ET

Financials
Sales 2021 20 987 M 25 320 M 18 212 M
Net income 2021 3 659 M 4 414 M 3 175 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 4,89%
Capitalization 38 159 M 46 003 M 33 113 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 72 520
Free-Float 39,5%
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,65 €
Last Close Price 13,09 €
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Martine Boutinet Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.26.82%46 003
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.04%169 837
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.17.58%70 368
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.42%69 818
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.81%61 072
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.10%54 900