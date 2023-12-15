Stock ACA CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Crédit Agricole S.A.

Equities

 11:38:19 2023-12-15 am EST
12.93 EUR +0.28% 12.92 -0.07%
06:12pm CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : CASA’s Climate Workshop #2: accelerating transition towards carbon neutrality Alphavalue
06:09pm Clariane: signs a 140 ME real estate partnership CF
Latest news about Crédit Agricole S.A.

Clariane: signs a 140 ME real estate partnership CF
Crédit Agricole: partnership finalized with Banco BPM CF
Crédit Agricole to Acquire Stake in Banco BPM Insurance Businesses MT
BPM acquires Vera Vita and Vera Financial capital from Generali Italia AN
Edda Wind Secures EUR161 Million Green Loan for Commissioning Service Operation Vessels MT
Credit Agricole to Stop Financing New Fossil-Fuel Projects -- Update DJ
France's Credit Agricole to stop financing new fossil fuel projects RE
Crédit Agricole to Invest 'Massively' in Energy Transition Projects Under Updated Climate Strategy MT
Credit Agricole to Stop Financing New Fossil Fuel Extraction Projects DJ
Crédit Agricole: reinforced measures for the climate CF
French bank Credit Agricole announces plans on climate change RE
Sodexo: formation of Pluxee's Board of Directors CF
Environmental groups ask lenders to avoid LNG project in Papua New Guinea RE
Italy's Banco BPM to grow investor payback as rates decline RE
Crédit Agricole S.A. Announces the Success of the Consent Solicitation of the Holders of Its EUR 2,000,000,000 Subordinated 2.625% Notes Due 17 March 2027 CI
Credit Agricole's Pacifica Places Upsized EUR160 Million Catastrophe Bond MT
Crédit Agricole: Pacifica successfully issues a Cat Bond CF
BAWAG is leading bidder for Barclaycard Germany - sources RE
Paref: sustainable refinancing for 90 million euros CF
Amundi: a new fund to invest in agriculture CF
Wavestone: AGM approves merger with Q-Perior CF
Crédit Agricole: capital requirement notified by the ECB CF
Credit Agricole Group: ECB raises its CET1 requirement to 9.7% RE
Chart Crédit Agricole S.A.

Company Profile

Crédit Agricole S.A. is one of the leading European banking groups and is the leading financial backer of the French economy. Net Banking Product breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (30%): activities in France (Crédit Lyonnais) and abroad. Furthermore, the group is present in France via its 39 regional networks of branches (making it the biggest French banking network); - finance, investment and market banking (29.4%): standard and specialized bank financing activities (financing for acquisitions, projects, aeronautical and maritime assets, etc.), stock operations, consulting in mergers and acquisitions, investment capital, etc.; - asset management, insurance and private banking (28.9%): EUR 2,415 billion of assets under management at the end of 2022; - specialized financial services (11.7%): consumer loan, leasing and factoring (No. 1 in France). At the end of 2022, Crédit Agricole S.A. managed EUR 828 billion in current deposits and EUR 489.8 billion in current credits. NBP is distributed geographically as follows: France (51.5%), Italy (16.8%), European Union (13.2%), Europe (7.2%), North America (5.3%), Japan (1.2%), Asia and Oceania (3.6%), Africa and Middle East (1.2%).
Banks
2024-01-03 - Shareholders Meeting - Second Call
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Crédit Agricole S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
12.9 EUR
Average target price
13.81 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.10%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

1st Jan change Capi.
+31.54% 43 270 M $
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Agricultural Bank of China Limited
+8.96% 174 B $
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK Stock PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
+7.89% 72 200 M $
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock ANZ Group Holdings Limited
+7.36% 50 830 M $
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD. Stock Industrial Bank Co., Ltd.
-18.65% 41 951 M $
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.) Stock Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.)
-15.78% 38 463 M $
JAPAN POST BANK CO., LTD. Stock JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd.
+27.93% 37 053 M $
INVEST BANK P.S.C. Stock Invest bank P.S.C.
0.00% 32 245 M $
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD. Stock China CITIC Bank Co., Ltd.
+3.47% 32 169 M $
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP Stock Fifth Third Bancorp
+6.19% 23 931 M $
