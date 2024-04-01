Crédit Agricole CIB today announced the appointment of Giliane Coeurderoy as Senior Country Officer for Brazil.

Giliane Coeurderoy will be based in São Paulo and will join the Americas Management Committee. She will also serve on the bank’s Brazil Executive Committee. She will report to Stéphane Ducroizet, Senior Regional Officer for the Americas

“We are very pleased to have someone of Giliane’s stature within Crédit Agricole, who brings her extensive experience in Brazil, join as our Senior Country Officer to steer our operations there. Brazil is a key market for many of our business lines active in Latin America and we look forward to continuing to grow them in partnership with Giliane,” Stéphane Ducroizet said.

Giliane Coeurderoy joined Crédit Agricole CIB in 2010, serving most recently as Deputy CEO of Crédit Agricole Italia, in charge of Risk and Compliance. Prior to that, she was Deputy CEO of Creval following the Italian lender’s acquisition by Crédit Agricole, overseeing the integration of Creval within Crédit Agricole Italia Group. Before that, she was Chief Risk Officer at Crédit Agricole Italia Group.

Starting in 2013, Giliane Coeurderoy served as Chief Risk Officer for Crédit Agricole CIB Brazil. Previously, she was with Crédit Agricole CIB's Risk Department as Country Risk Manager, in charge of Eastern European territories.

Before joining Crédit Agricole CIB, Giliane Coeurderoy was Administrative and Financial Director in the International Retail Banking group in Congo and spent 15 years in various commercial and managerial positions in the corporate market of Caisse Régionale Charente-Maritime Deux-Sèvres. Giliane started her career with HSBC.

About Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole CIB)

Crédit Agricole CIB is the corporate and investment banking arm of Credit Agricole Group, the 10th largest banking group worldwide in terms of balance sheet size (The Banker, July 2023). More than 9,400 employees across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa support the Bank's clients, meeting their financial needs throughout the world. Crédit Agricole CIB offers its large corporate and institutional clients a range of products and services in capital markets activities, investment banking, structured finance, commercial banking and international trade. The Bank is a pioneer in the area of climate finance, and is currently a market leader in this segment with a complete offer for all its clients.

