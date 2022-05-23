Credit Agricole Italy interested in Banco BPM's insurance business

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Italy is
interested in investing in the insurance activities of Banco BPM
, the French banking group's Italy head said on Monday.
Banco BPM has exercised a call option to gain full ownership
of its insurance joint-venture with France's COVEA, in line with
a strategy to bring insurance operations in house.
However, Italy's third-largest bank has said it will also
consider offers from potential new partners in light of the
interest its insurance assets have drawn.
Credit Agricole is the single biggest investor in Banco BPM
having recently acquired a 9.2% stake with a view to expanding
strategic partnerships that are currently focused on consumer
credit.
Speaking on the sidelines of a conference, CEO Giampiero
Maioli said Credit Agricole Italy would strive to offer the best
terms for the insurance assets.
"We've expressed an interest and we'll see what Banco BPM
decides to do, whether they'll pick a partner or just bring the
business in house," Maioli said.
"That will be up to the bank ... we'll try to offer, if
circumstances allow it, the best conditions."
Asked about whether Credit Agricole Italy could also
consider closer asset management ties with Banco BPM, Maioli
ruled out any interest for Anima, the asset manager
which is one fifth owned by Banco BPM.
"There is nothing that concerns us in relation to Anima.
Right now we're focused on the 'bancassurance' issue," he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala
Writing by Valentina Za
Editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Mark Potter)