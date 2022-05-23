Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Crédit Agricole S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/23 06:41:18 am EDT
10.58 EUR   +1.79%
Credit Agricole Italy interested in Banco BPM's insurance business

05/23/2022 | 06:27am EDT
MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Italy is interested in investing in the insurance activities of Banco BPM , the French banking group's Italy head said on Monday.

Banco BPM has exercised a call option to gain full ownership of its insurance joint-venture with France's COVEA, in line with a strategy to bring insurance operations in house.

However, Italy's third-largest bank has said it will also consider offers from potential new partners in light of the interest its insurance assets have drawn.

Credit Agricole is the single biggest investor in Banco BPM having recently acquired a 9.2% stake with a view to expanding strategic partnerships that are currently focused on consumer credit.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference, CEO Giampiero Maioli said Credit Agricole Italy would strive to offer the best terms for the insurance assets.

"We've expressed an interest and we'll see what Banco BPM decides to do, whether they'll pick a partner or just bring the business in house," Maioli said.

"That will be up to the bank ... we'll try to offer, if circumstances allow it, the best conditions."

Asked about whether Credit Agricole Italy could also consider closer asset management ties with Banco BPM, Maioli ruled out any interest for Anima, the asset manager which is one fifth owned by Banco BPM.

"There is nothing that concerns us in relation to Anima. Right now we're focused on the 'bancassurance' issue," he said. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala Writing by Valentina Za Editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A. -5.04% 4.296 Delayed Quote.0.67%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 2.95% 3.071 Delayed Quote.12.88%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 1.79% 10.58 Real-time Quote.-17.18%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 0.86% 194.35 Delayed Quote.-19.24%
Financials
Sales 2022 22 931 M 24 191 M 24 191 M
Net income 2022 3 794 M 4 002 M 4 002 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,14x
Yield 2022 8,16%
Capitalization 31 428 M 33 155 M 33 155 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 75 975
Free-Float 36,4%
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,39 €
Average target price 12,72 €
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jean-Paul Mazoyer Head-Technology
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.-17.18%33 155
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%155 683
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.7.86%72 143
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.37%62 167
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.41%61 116
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.98%52 240