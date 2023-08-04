  1. Markets
Security ACA

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Equities ACA FR0000045072

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:52 2023-08-04 am EDT Intraday chart for Crédit Agricole S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
11.86 EUR +6.14% +4.75% +20.68%
09:22pm CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : Q2: excellent performance thanks to asset gathering and specialized financial services Alphavalue
06:54pm Credit Agricole Shares Surge Helps French Bourse Close Higher MT

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : Q2: excellent performance thanks to asset gathering and specialized financial services

Today at 03:22 pm

Latest news about Crédit Agricole S.A.

Credit Agricole Shares Surge Helps French Bourse Close Higher MT
Credit Agricole's Majority Shareholder Sticks to 2022 Framework - Deputy CEO RE
Transcript : Crédit Agricole S.A., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2023 CI
French Stocks Recover Amid Influx of Economic Data Releases MT
European stocks steady after three-day selloff RE
Credit Agricole's Q2 results beat estimates on insurance, consumer finance MR
Credit Agricole Logs Improved H1 Net Income, Revenue MT
Crédit Agricole Unit to Buy Majority Stake in Belgian Wealth Manager Degroof Petercam MT
Crédit Agricole S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Credit Agricole in Talks for EUR1 Billion Purchase of Belgian Wealth Manager Degroof Petercam MT
France's Deteriorating Private Sector Economy Keeps Stocks in Red MT
Credit Agricole, Stellantis Reach Final Deal to Buy ALD, LeasePlan's European Operations MT
Crédit Agricole and Worldline Sign Binding Agreement to Create Major Player in Merchant Services in France CI
French parking lot operator Indigo buys Spanish rival Parkia RE
Crédit Agricole, Worldline Reach Deal for New French Payments JV MT
France's La Banque Postale has capital buffers wiped out in new stress test RE
Amundi's quarterly inflows beat expectations on risk-averse products RE
Correction: Ørsted JV Sells UK Wind Farm Transmission Assets to Diamond Transmission, HICL Infrastructure MT
Ørsted JV Sells UK Wind Farm Transmission Assets to Diamond Transmission, HICL Infrastructure MT
Indices expected flat with no macro cues AN
Stock exchanges bearish; banks well in Piazza Affari AN
Piazza Affari bearish; boost on Banco BPM AN
Mib opens weak, Moncler hurt at startup AN
Futures await Mib only list in green AN

Chart Crédit Agricole S.A.

Company Profile

Crédit Agricole S.A. is one of the leading European banking groups and is the leading financial backer of the French economy. Net Banking Product breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (30%): activities in France (Crédit Lyonnais) and abroad. Furthermore, the group is present in France via its 39 regional networks of branches (making it the biggest French banking network); - finance, investment and market banking (29.4%): standard and specialized bank financing activities (financing for acquisitions, projects, aeronautical and maritime assets, etc.), stock operations, consulting in mergers and acquisitions, investment capital, etc.; - asset management, insurance and private banking (28.9%): EUR 2,415 billion of assets under management at the end of 2022; - specialized financial services (11.7%): consumer loan, leasing and factoring (No. 1 in France). At the end of 2022, Crédit Agricole S.A. managed EUR 828 billion in current deposits and EUR 489.8 billion in current credits. NBP is distributed geographically as follows: France (51.5%), Italy (16.8%), European Union (13.2%), Europe (7.2%), North America (5.3%), Japan (1.2%), Asia and Oceania (3.6%), Africa and Middle East (1.2%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2023-08-03 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Crédit Agricole S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
11.18EUR
Average target price
12.96EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.96%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Commercial Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Chart Analysis Crédit Agricole S.A.
+20.68% 37 011 M $
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis China CITIC Bank Co., Ltd.
+6.07% 34 878 M $
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)
Chart Analysis Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.)
-5.56% 43 092 M $
JAPAN POST BANK CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd.
+1.42% 28 978 M $
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Industrial Bank Co., Ltd.
-5.86% 47 862 M $
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis ANZ Group Holdings Limited
+6.98% 49 692 M $
CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis China Everbright Bank Company Limited
+1.63% 23 827 M $
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Chart Analysis China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.
+15.65% 22 864 M $
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Chart Analysis Fifth Third Bancorp
-13.53% 19 391 M $
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis Standard Bank Group Limited
+8.73% 16 097 M $
Commercial Banks
