Equities ACA FR0000045072
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:52 2023-08-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|11.86 EUR
|+6.14%
|+4.75%
|+20.68%
|09:22pm
|CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : Q2: excellent performance thanks to asset gathering and specialized financial services
|06:54pm
|Credit Agricole Shares Surge Helps French Bourse Close Higher
|MT
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : Q2: excellent performance thanks to asset gathering and specialized financial services
Today at 03:22 pm
Latest news about Crédit Agricole S.A.
Chart Crédit Agricole S.A.
Company Profile
More about the company
Crédit Agricole S.A. is one of the leading European banking groups and is the leading financial backer of the French economy. Net Banking Product breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (30%): activities in France (Crédit Lyonnais) and abroad. Furthermore, the group is present in France via its 39 regional networks of branches (making it the biggest French banking network); - finance, investment and market banking (29.4%): standard and specialized bank financing activities (financing for acquisitions, projects, aeronautical and maritime assets, etc.), stock operations, consulting in mergers and acquisitions, investment capital, etc.; - asset management, insurance and private banking (28.9%): EUR 2,415 billion of assets under management at the end of 2022; - specialized financial services (11.7%): consumer loan, leasing and factoring (No. 1 in France). At the end of 2022, Crédit Agricole S.A. managed EUR 828 billion in current deposits and EUR 489.8 billion in current credits. NBP is distributed geographically as follows: France (51.5%), Italy (16.8%), European Union (13.2%), Europe (7.2%), North America (5.3%), Japan (1.2%), Asia and Oceania (3.6%), Africa and Middle East (1.2%).
SectorBanks
Calendar
2023-08-03 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Crédit Agricole S.A.
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
11.18EUR
Average target price
12.96EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.96%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Commercial Banks
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+20.68%
|37 011 M $
|+6.07%
|34 878 M $
|-5.56%
|43 092 M $
|+1.42%
|28 978 M $
|-5.86%
|47 862 M $
|+6.98%
|49 692 M $
|+1.63%
|23 827 M $
|+15.65%
|22 864 M $
|-13.53%
|19 391 M $
|+8.73%
|16 097 M $