Credit Agricole S A : Résultats CASA T4 et année 2022
PU
Credit Agricole S A : Etats financiers Groupe Crédit Agricole 31.12.2022
PU
Credit Agricole S A : Transcript of the fourth quarter and full year results 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Agricole S A : Annexes resultats T4 et année 2022

02/16/2023 | 03:29pm EST
WORKING EVERY DAY IN THE INTEREST OF OUR CUSTOMERS AND SOCIETY

RESULTS

FOR THE 4th QUARTER

AND THE YEAR 2022

APPENDICES

Disclaimer

The financial information on Crédit Agricole S.A. and Crédit Agricole Group for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 comprises this attached appendices to the presentation, the presentation and the press release which are available on the website: https://www.credit- agricole.com/en/finance/financial-publications.

This presentation may include prospective information on the Group, supplied as information on trends. This data does not represent forecasts within the meaning of EU Delegated Act 2019/980 of 14 March 2019 (chapter 1, article 1, d).

This information was developed from scenarios based on a number of economic assumptions for a given competitive and regulatory environment. Therefore, these assumptions are by nature subject to random factors that could cause actual results to differ from projections. Likewise, the financial statements are based on estimates, particularly in calculating market value and asset impairment.

Readers must take all these risk factors and uncertainties into consideration before making their own judgement.

The figures presented for the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2022 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at that date, and with prudential regulations currently in force. The Statutory Auditor's audit work on the financial consolidated statements is under way.

Note: The scopes of consolidation of the Crédit Agricole S.A. and Crédit Agricole Groups have not changed materially since the Crédit Agricole S.A. 2021 Universal Registration Document and its A.01 update (including all regulatory information about the Crédit Agricole Group) were filed with the AMF (the French Financial Markets Authority).

The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding.

At 30 June 2021, following the buyback by Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance of 49% of the share capital of the CACF Bankia S.A. joint venture, CACF Bankia S.A. is fully consolidated in the Crédit Agricole S.A. consolidated financial statements.

At 30 June 2021, following the voluntary all-cash public tender offer launched by Crédit Agricole Italia on Credito Valtellinese, Credito Valtellinese is owned at 100% by Crédit Agricole Italia and is fully consolidated in the Crédit Agricole S.A. consolidated financial statements.

On 31 December 2021, Amundi announced the finalisation of the acquisition of Lyxor. Lyxor is fully consolidated in the Crédit Agricole S.A. consolidated financial statements. The transaction had no impact on Crédit Agricole S.A.'s consolidated net income at 31 December 2021.

NOTE

The Crédit Agricole Group scope

of consolidation comprises:

the Regional Banks, the Local Banks, Crédit Agricole S.A. and their subsidiaries. This is the scope of consolidation that has been selected by the competent authorities to assess the Group's position in the recent stress test exercises.

Crédit Agricole S.A. is the listed entity, which notably owns

the subsidiaries of its business lines (Asset gathering, Large customers, Specialised financial services, French retail banking and International retail banking)

2

RESULTS FOR THE 4TH QUARTER AND THE YEAR 2022 APPENDICES

01

Business lines - Activity and

05

P&L Indicators

02 06

Contents

03 07

04

3

RESULTS FOR THE 4TH QUARTER AND THE YEAR 2022 APPENDICES

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

APPENDICES

Activity indicators - Asset Gathering

Assets under Management (€bn)

€bn

Dec. 19

Mar. 20

Jun. 20

Sept. 20

Dec. 20

Mar. 21

Jun. 21

Sept. 21

Dec. 21

Mar. 22

Jun. 22

Sept. 22

Dec. 22

Dec./Dec.

Asset management - Amundi

1,653

1,527

1,592

1,662

1,729

1,755

1,794

1,811

2,064

2,021

1,924.5

1,895.3

1,904.0

(7.7%)

Savings/retirement

304

299

302

304

308

312

316

318

323

322

319.4

318.0

321.5

(0.5%)

Wealth management

183

172

177

177

182

188

189

191

195

193

190.0

190.1

189.7

(2.6%)

Assets under management - Total

2,141

1,998

2,071

2,143

2,219

2,256

2,300

2,320

2,581

2,535

2,434

2,403

2,415

(6.4%)

AuM excl. double counting

1,795

1,821

1,822

1,823

1,895

1,938

1,978

1,996

2,256

2,223

2,142

2,124

2,138

(5.2%)

€bn

Dec. 19

Mar. 20

Jun. 20

Sept. 20

Dec. 20

Mar. 21

Jun. 21

Sept. 21

Dec. 21

Mar. 22

Jun. 22

Sept. 22

Dec. 22

∆ Dec./Dec.

LCL Private Banking

51.3

49.4

51.2

51.6

54.1

57.2

58.6

59.8

60.1

59.5

59.4

59.8

59.8

(0.6%)

CAI Wealth Management

132.1

122.4

125.7

125.0

128.0

131.3

130.8

131.2

134.6

133.1

130.6

130.3

129.9

(3.5%)

Of which France

33.3

30.8

32.0

32.3

33.7

34.7

36.1

36.5

37.6

37.3

37.6

37.6

37.6

(0.2%)

Of which International

98.9

91.6

93.7

92.8

94.3

96.7

94.7

94.7

97.0

95.8

93.0

92.7

92.3

(4.8%)

Total

183.4

171.8

176.8

176.7

182.2

188.5

189.4

191.0

194.8

192.6

190.0

190.1

189.7

(2.6%)

4

RESULTS FOR THE 4TH QUARTER AND THE YEAR 2022 APPENDICES

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

APPENDICES

Activity indicators - Asset Gathering

Outstandings (€bn) / Breakdown of investments / Revenues and NIGS historic

euros bn

Dec. 19

Mar. 20

Jun. 20

Sept. 20

Dec. 20

Mar. 21

Jun. 21

Sept. 21

Dec. 21

Mar. 22

Jun. 22

Sept. 22

Dec. 22

Dec./Dec.

Unit-linked

69.3

63.9

68.5

70.2

74.5

78.5

81.6

83.1

86.6

84.5

80.4

78.9

82

(5.1%)

Euros

234.8

234.6

233.5

233.9

233.8

233.8

234.6

235.1

236.4

237.8

239.0

239.2

239

+1.2%

Total

304.2

298.6

302.1

304.1

308.3

312.3

316.2

318.2

323.0

322.3

319.4

318.0

321.5

(0.5%)

22.8%

21.4%

22.7%

23.1%

24.2%

25.1%

25.8%

26.1%

26.8%

26.2%

25.2%

24.8%

25.6%

1.5%

1.2%

0.5%

0.1%

7.2%

8.0%

9.0%

9.2%

6.1%

7.5%

7.0%

7.5%

82.3%

78.8%

76.8%

75.5%

4.0%

5.1%

7.1%

7.4%

Market value Dec. 20

Market value Dec. 21

Market value Sept. 22

Market value Dec. 22

Short term investments

Real estate (buildings, shares, shares in SCIs)

Other shares of net hedging

Interest rate products (bonds, etc…)

Other (private equity, convertible bonds,

etc…)

910

711

701

734

729

697

691

667

631

629

627

645

629

618

660

610

625

594

602

602

476

507

512

511

483

363

369

385

386

404

368

391

341

313

330

320

340

317

339

346

352

308

284

300

296

268

276

204

Q1-17Q2-17Q3-17Q4-17Q1-18Q2-18Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20Q4-20Q1-21Q2-21Q3-21Q4-21Q1-22Q2-22Q3-22Q4-22

Net Revenues

Net Income

5

RESULTS FOR THE 4TH QUARTER AND THE YEAR 2022 APPENDICES

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crédit Agricole SA published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 20:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
