Credit Agricole S A : Capital increase 2021 reserved for employees of the Crédit Agricole Group

Crédit Agricole SA today announces the launch of its annual share offering reserved for employees of the Crédit Agricole group, worldwide.

Crédit Agricole S.A. will offer its 175,000 employees with at least three months of service in France and in 17 countries abroad, and its retired employees who have kept their assets in their PEE (Employee Savings Plan) in France, the opportunity to subscribe to new shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. under this reserved capital increase (ACR 2021). The subscription price of the share will be equal to the arithmetic average of the opening prices of the share between September 10 and October 7, 2021, with a discount of 20%.

The subscription period will be open between October 8 and 22, 2021(1) .

The new shares will be created on December 2, 2021 and will be eligible for the dividend paid for the year 2021.

The maximum number of shares to issue is 32 million, representing a nominal value of 96 million euros.

In the event of subscription of all the shares offered, this transaction is expected to have a maximum positive effect of 9 basis points on Crédit Agricole S.A.'s CET1 and 5 basis points on the Crédit Agricole group's one. The effect on Crédit Agricole S.A.'s earnings per share would be around -1% and negligible on the tangible net assets per share.

The ACR 2021 is part of the policy promoting employees' participation to the Group's financial performance and the gradual increase in the employees' share in Crédit Agricole SA's capital through reserved offers.

(1) All dates indicated in this press release remain subject to the decision of the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole S.A. or its delegate.