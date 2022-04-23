Credit Agricole S A : Communique

MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive (EU) 2014/65 (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled

"Brexit our approach to EU non-legislative materials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Final Terms dated 20 April 2022

Crédit Agricole S.A.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the Issuer is 969500TJ5KRTCJQWXH05

Euro 85,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Series No: 629

Tranche No: 1

Issue of EUR 750,000,000 Senior Non-Preferred Callable Fixed to Floating Rate Notes due 22 April 2027 (the "Notes")

Issued by: Crédit Agricole S.A. (the "Issuer")

Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CIB

Joint Lead Managers

HELABA

IMI - INTESA SANPAOLO

SMBC NIKKO STANDARD CHARTERED BANK AG

Co-Lead Manager

UNICREDIT

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any consumer (consument/consommateur) within the meaning of the Belgian Code of Economic Law (Wetboek van economisch recht/Code de droit économique), as amended, in Belgium.

The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, as amended.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the base prospectus dated

8 April 2022 which has received approval no. 22-090 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 8 April 2022 and which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing on the website of the Issuer (https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/dette/emissions-marche/credit-agricole-s.a.-emissions-marche), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and copies may be obtained from Crédit Agricole S.A., 12, Place des États-Unis, 92127 Montrouge Cedex, France.

1. 2.

Issuer:

Crédit Agricole S.A.

(i) Series Number: 629

(ii) Tranche Number: 1

3. 4.

(iii) Date on which the Notes become fungible: Specified Currency or Currencies: Aggregate Nominal Amount:Not Applicable

Euro ("EUR")

(i) Series:

(ii) Tranche:

5.

Issue Price:

EUR 750,000,000 EUR 750,000,000 99.836 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

6. 7.

Specified Denomination:

(i) Issue Date:

(ii) Interest Commencement Date:

EUR 100,000 22 April 2022 Issue Date

8.

Maturity Date:

9.

Interest Basis:

The Specified Interest Payment Date falling on or nearest to 22 April 2027 Fixed/Floating Rate Notes

(further particulars specified in paragraphs 15 and 16 below)

10.

Redemption Basis:

11.

Change of Interest Basis:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100.00 per cent. of their nominal amount Applicable

From (and including) the Issue Date to (but excluding) 22 April 2026, the Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of interest

(further particulars specified in paragraph

15 below)

From (and including) 22 April 2026 to (but excluding) the Maturity Date, the Notes will bear interest at a floating rate of interest unless previously redeemed on the Optional Redemption Date

(further particulars specified in paragraph 16 below)

12.

Noteholder Put/Issuer Call:

13. 14.

Status:

Dates of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:

Provisions Relating to Interest (if any) Payable

15.

Fixed Rate Note:

(i) Rate of Interest:

(ii) Interest Payment Dates:

(iii) Fixed Coupon Amount:

(iv) Broken Amount:

(v) Day Count Fraction:

(vi) Determination Dates:

(vii) Resettable Notes:

16.

Floating Rate Note:

(i) Interest Period(s):

(ii) Specified Interest Payment Dates:

Issuer Call

(further particulars specified in paragraph 20 below)

Senior Non-Preferred Notes

Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Issuer dated 9 February 2022 and the décision d'émission dated 20 April 2022

Applicable from (and including) the Issue Date to (but excluding) 22 April 2026 1.875 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear from (and including) the Issue Date to (but excluding) 22 April 2026

22 April in each year, from (and including) 22 April 2023, up to (and including) 22 April 2026

EUR 1,875 per Specified Denomination payable on each Interest Payment Date Not Applicable

Actual/Actual-ICMA, not adjusted 22 April in each year

Not Applicable

Applicable from (and including) 22 April 2026 to (but excluding) the Maturity Date unless previously redeemed on the Optional Redemption Date

Each period from (and including) a Specified Interest Payment Date to (but excluding) the next subsequent Specified Interest Payment Date save for the first Interest Period which shall be the period from (and including) 22 April 2026 to (but excluding) the First Interest Payment Date 22 July 2026, 22 October 2026, 22 January 2027 and 22 April 2027, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Modified Following Business Day Convention