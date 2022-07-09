Credit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22851501

DocuSign Envelope ID: FC926CFA-3461-4ECB-BA15-687658D821D7 MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive (EU) 2014/65 (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non-legislativematerials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

DocuSign Envelope ID: FC926CFA-3461-4ECB-BA15-687658D821D7 Final Terms dated 6 July 2022 Crédit Agricole S.A. Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the Issuer is 969500TJ5KRTCJQWXH05 Euro 85,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme Series No: 632 Tranche No: 1 Issue of HKD 400,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 8 July 2026 (the "Notes") Issued by: Crédit Agricole S.A. (the "Issuer") Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CIB 2

DocuSign Envelope ID: FC926CFA-3461-4ECB-BA15-687658D821D7 Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances. The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any consumer (consument/consommateur) within the meaning of the Belgian Code of Economic Law (Wetboek van economisch recht/Code de droit économique), as amended, in Belgium. The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, as amended. 3

DocuSign Envelope ID: FC926CFA-3461-4ECB-BA15-687658D821D7 PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the base prospectus dated 8 April 2022 which has received approval no. 22-090 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 8 April 2022, the supplement no.1 to it dated 17 May 2022 which has received approval no. 22-158 from the AMF on 17 May 2022, and the supplement no. 2 to it dated 27 June 2022 which has received approval no. 22-246 from the AMF on 27 June 2022 which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing on the website of the Issuer (https://www.credit- agricole.com/finance/finance/dette/emissions-marche/credit-agricole-s.a.-emissions-marche), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and copies may be obtained from Crédit Agricole S.A., 12, place des États-Unis, 92127 Montrouge Cedex, France. 1. Issuer: Crédit Agricole S.A. 2. (i) Series Number: 632 (ii) Tranche Number: 1 (iii) Date on which the Notes Not Applicable become fungible: 3. Specified Currency or Currencies: Hong Kong Dollar ("HKD") 4. Aggregate Nominal Amount: (i) Series: HKD 400,000,000 (ii) Tranche: HKD 400,000,000 5. Issue Price: 100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount 6. Specified Denomination: HKD 1,000,000 and multiples thereof 7. (i) Issue Date: 8 July 2022 (ii) Interest Commencement Issue Date Date: 8. Maturity Date: 8 July 2026 9. Interest Basis: 4.185 per cent. Fixed Rate (further particulars specified in paragraph 15 below) 10. Redemption Basis: Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100.00 per cent. of their nominal amount 11. Change of Interest Basis: Not Applicable 12. Noteholder Put/ Issuer Call: Not Applicable 4