    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-08 am EDT
8.741 EUR   +2.13%
07/08Korian, Crédit Agricole, Banque des Territoires Agree $406 Million Investment to Build 330 Houses in France
MT
07/04France's Amundi to Target Wealthy Britons in Planned UK Expansion
MT
06/27Telecom Italia to get state guarantee for $2.1 billion loan - sources
RE
Credit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22851501

07/09/2022 | 04:34am EDT
MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive (EU) 2014/65 (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non-legislativematerials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Final Terms dated 6 July 2022

Crédit Agricole S.A.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the Issuer is 969500TJ5KRTCJQWXH05

Euro 85,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Series No: 632

Tranche No: 1

Issue of HKD 400,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 8 July 2026

(the "Notes")

Issued by: Crédit Agricole S.A. (the "Issuer")

Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CIB

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any consumer (consument/consommateur) within the meaning of the Belgian Code of Economic Law (Wetboek van economisch recht/Code de droit économique), as amended, in Belgium.

The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, as amended.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the base prospectus dated 8 April 2022 which has received approval no. 22-090 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 8 April 2022, the supplement no.1 to it dated 17 May 2022 which has received approval no. 22-158 from the AMF on 17 May 2022, and the supplement no. 2 to it dated 27 June 2022 which has received approval no. 22-246 from the AMF on 27 June 2022 which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing on the website of the Issuer (https://www.credit- agricole.com/finance/finance/dette/emissions-marche/credit-agricole-s.a.-emissions-marche), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and copies may be obtained from Crédit Agricole S.A., 12, place des États-Unis, 92127 Montrouge Cedex, France.

1.

Issuer:

Crédit Agricole S.A.

2.

(i)

Series Number:

632

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

(iii)

Date on which the Notes

Not Applicable

become fungible:

3.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Hong Kong Dollar ("HKD")

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(i)

Series:

HKD 400,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

HKD 400,000,000

5.

Issue Price:

100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal

Amount

6.

Specified Denomination:

HKD 1,000,000 and multiples thereof

7.

(i)

Issue Date:

8 July 2022

(ii)

Interest Commencement

Issue Date

Date:

8.

Maturity Date:

8 July 2026

9.

Interest Basis:

4.185 per cent. Fixed Rate

(further particulars specified in paragraph

15 below)

10.

Redemption Basis:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or

early redemption, the Notes will be

redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100.00

per cent. of their nominal amount

11.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

12.

Noteholder Put/ Issuer Call:

Not Applicable

  1. Status:
  2. Dates of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:

Senior Preferred Notes

Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Issuer dated 9 February 2022 and the Final Terms which constitute the décision d'émission

Provisions Relating to Interest (if any) Payable

15.

Fixed Rate Note:

Applicable

(i)

Rate of Interest:

4.185 per cent. per annum payable annually

in arrear on each Interest Payment Date

(ii)

Interest Payment Dates:

8 July in each year, from (and including) 8

July 2023, up to (and including) the

Maturity Date adjusted in accordance with

Modified Following Business Day

Convention

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

HKD 41,850 per Specified Denomination

payable on each Interest Payment Date

(iv)

Broken Amount:

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/365 (Fixed), adjusted

(vi)

Determination Dates:

Not Applicable

(vii)

Resettable Notes:

Not Applicable

16.

Floating Rate Note:

Not Applicable

17.

Zero Coupon Note:

Not Applicable

18.

CMS Linked Note:

Not Applicable

19.

Inflation Linked Notes:

Not Applicable

Provisions Relating to Redemption

20.

Redemption at the Option of the

Not Applicable

Issuer (Issuer Call):

21.

Clean-up Redemption Option:

Not Applicable

22.

Redemption at the Option of

Not Applicable

Noteholders (Noteholder Put):

23.

(i)

MREL/TLAC

Not Applicable

Disqualification Event Call

Option:

(ii)

Early Redemption Amount:

Final Redemption Amount

24. Final Redemption Amount of each Note:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100.00 per cent. of their outstanding principal amount

25. Early Redemption Amount of each Note:

HKD 1,000,000 per Note of HKD 1,000,000 Specified Denomination

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Crédit Agricole SA published this content on 09 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 08:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
