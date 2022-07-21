Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Crédit Agricole S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:08 2022-07-21 am EDT
8.514 EUR   -2.25%
04:44aCREDIT AGRICOLE S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22853094
PU
07/19CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Press release Crédit Agricole S.A.
GL
07/19CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Press release Crédit Agricole S.A.
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22853094

07/21/2022 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign Envelope ID: CED2ADB6-4D41-49CF-8297-CD95077F64F7

MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive (EU) 2014/65 (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non-legislativematerials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

DocuSign Envelope ID: CED2ADB6-4D41-49CF-8297-CD95077F64F7

Final Terms dated 18 July 2022

Crédit Agricole S.A.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the Issuer is 969500TJ5KRTCJQWXH05

Euro 85,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Series No: 635

Tranche No: 1

Issue of EUR 500,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 20 January 2029

(the "Notes")

Issued by: Crédit Agricole S.A. (the "Issuer")

Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner

Crédit Agricole CIB

Senior Co-Lead Managers

Bayern LB

DZ BANK AG

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any consumer (consument/consommateur) within the meaning of the Belgian Code of Economic Law (Wetboek van economisch recht/Code de droit économique), as amended, in Belgium.

The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, as amended.

A48578758

2

DocuSign Envelope ID: CED2ADB6-4D41-49CF-8297-CD95077F64F7

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the base prospectus dated 8 April 2022 which has received approval no. 22-090 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 8 April 2022, the first supplement to it dated 17 May 2022 which has received approval no. 22-158 from the AMF on 17 May 2022 and the second supplement to it dated 27 June 2022 which has received approval no. 22-246 from the AMF on 27 June 2022, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing on the website of the Issuer (https://www.credit- agricole.com/finance/finance/dette/emissions-marche/credit-agricole-s.a.-emissions-marche), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org)and copies may be obtained from Crédit Agricole S.A., 12, Place des États-Unis, 92127 Montrouge Cedex, France.

1.

Issuer:

Crédit Agricole S.A.

2.

(i)

Series Number:

635

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

(iii)

Date on which the Notes

Not Applicable

become fungible:

3.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Euro ("EUR")

4.Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(i)

Series:

EUR 500,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

EUR 500,000,000

5.

Issue Price:

100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal

Amount

6.

Specified Denomination:

EUR 100,000

7.

(i)

Issue Date:

20 July 2022

(ii)

Interest Commencement

Issue Date

Date:

8.

Maturity Date:

20 January 2029

9.

Interest Basis:

2.566 per cent. Fixed Rate

(further particulars specified in paragraph

15 below)

10.

Redemption Basis:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or

early redemption, the Notes will be

redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100.00

per cent. of their nominal amount

11.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

12.

Noteholder Put/Issuer Call:

Not Applicable

A48578758

3

DocuSign Envelope ID: CED2ADB6-4D41-49CF-8297-CD95077F64F7

  1. Status:
  2. Dates of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:

Senior Preferred Notes

Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Issuer dated 9 February 2022 and the décision d'émission dated 18 July 2022

Provisions Relating to Interest (if any) Payable

15.

Fixed Rate Note:

Applicable

(i)

Rate of Interest:

2.566 per cent. per annum payable annually

in arrear on each Interest Payment Date

  1. Interest Payment Dates: 20 January in each year, from (and including) 20 January 2023, up to (and including) the Maturity Date

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

EUR 2,566 per Specified Denomination

payable on each Interest Payment Date,

except for the amount payable in respect of

the short first Interest Accrual Period

beginning on (and including) the Interest

Commencement Date and ending on (but

excluding) the Interest Payment Date

falling on 20 January 2023 which shall be

the Broken Amount

    1. Broken Amount:
    2. Day Count Fraction:
    3. Determination Dates:
    4. Resettable Notes:
  2. Floating Rate Note:
  3. Zero Coupon Note:
  4. CMS Linked Note:
  5. Inflation Linked Notes:

Provisions Relating to Redemption

  1. Redemption at the Option of the Issuer (Issuer Call):
  2. Clean-upRedemption Option:
  3. Redemption at the Option of Noteholders (Noteholder Put):
  4. (i) MREL/TLAC Disqualification Event Call Option:
    1. Early Redemption Amount:
  6. Final Redemption Amount of each Note:

EUR 1,293.55 per Specified Denomination, payable on the Interest Payment Date falling on 20 January 2023

Actual/Actual-ICMA, not adjusted 20 January in each year

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Final Redemption Amount

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100.00 per cent. of their outstanding principal

A48578758

4

DocuSign Envelope ID: CED2ADB6-4D41-49CF-8297-CD95077F64F7

  1. Early Redemption Amount of each Note:
  2. Make-WholeRedemption Amount:
  3. Events of Default:

General Provisions Applicable to the Notes

  1. (i) Form of Notes (Bearer Notes):
    1. Form of Dematerialised Notes:
    2. Registration Agent:
    3. Calculation Agent(s) (if not the Fiscal Agent):
    4. Temporary Global Certificate:
  3. Exclusion of the possibility to request identification of a Noteholder as Provided by Condition 1(a):
  4. Financial Center:
  5. Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to be attached to Definitive Materialised Bearer Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature):
  6. Details relating to Instalment Notes:
  7. Applicable tax regime:
  8. Representation of holders of French Law Notes - Masse:

amount

EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Dematerialised Notes

Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)

Not Applicable

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

TARGET2

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Condition 9(a) applies

Contractual Masse shall apply

Primary Appointed Representative: as per the Conditions - F&S Financial Services, 13, rue Oudinot, 75007 Paris, France

Alternate Appointed Representative: as per the Conditions - Aether Financial Services, 36, rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris, France

The Primary Appointed Representative or, as the case may be, the Alternate Appointed Representative, will receive a remuneration of EUR 300 per year (excluding taxes), payable as per the Conditions.

A48578758

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Crédit Agricole SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 08:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
04:44aCREDIT AGRICOLE S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22853094
PU
07/19CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Press release Crédit Agricole S.A.
GL
07/19CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Press release Crédit Agricole S.A.
GL
07/19Polish Regulator Charges Five Lenders For Refusing To Refund Unauthorized Transactions
MT
07/19CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. : Nomination
CO
07/15CREDIT AGRICOLE S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22852341
PU
07/15CREDIT AGRICOLE S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22852291
PU
07/15The French "Livret A" bank savings rate will double to 2%-Le Maire
RE
07/14Fitch Affirms Swiss Mortgage Covered Bonds from Four Issuers at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
AQ
07/13French "Livret A" bank savings rate could be doubled in August - Villeroy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 911 M 23 379 M 23 379 M
Net income 2022 3 727 M 3 803 M 3 803 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,99x
Yield 2022 9,24%
Capitalization 26 336 M 26 874 M 26 874 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 75 975
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 8,71 €
Average target price 11,92 €
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jean-Paul Mazoyer Head-Technology
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.-31.09%26 874
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.48%144 467
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-5.30%64 510
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.37%59 124
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.78%54 679
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.98%47 698