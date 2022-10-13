Advanced search
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:23 2022-10-13 am EDT
8.332 EUR   +0.87%
05:02aCredit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22866225
PU
10/12Italy's MPS nears finish line on securing banks' support for stock sale
RE
10/12Italy's MPS scrambles to secure share issue commitments
RE
Credit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22866225

10/13/2022 | 05:02am EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: B272E895-EDB0-4FDA-92EC-48ADEA317766

MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive (EU) 2014/65 (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non-legislativematerials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

A49253867

DocuSign Envelope ID: B272E895-EDB0-4FDA-92EC-48ADEA317766

Final Terms dated 10 October 2022

Crédit Agricole S.A.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the Issuer is 969500TJ5KRTCJQWXH05

Euro 85,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Series No: 644

Tranche No: 1

Issue of Euro 1,000,000,000 Senior Non-Preferred Callable Fixed to Floating Rate Social

Notes due 12 October 2026 (the "Notes")

Issued by: Crédit Agricole S.A. (the "Issuer")

Structuring Advisor, Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner

Crédit Agricole CIB

Joint Lead Managers

ABN AMRO

BMO Capital Markets

Mediobanca

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Joint Lead Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

Neither the Issuer nor any Joint Lead Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any consumer (consument/ consommateur) within the meaning of the Belgian Code of Economic Law (Wetboek van economisch recht/Code de droit économique), as amended, in Belgium.

The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, as amended.

A49253867

2

DocuSign Envelope ID: B272E895-EDB0-4FDA-92EC-48ADEA317766

Part A - Contractual Terms

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the base prospectus dated 8 April 2022 which has received approval no. 22-090 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 8 April 2022, the first supplement to it dated 17 May 2022 which has received approval no. 22-158 from the AMF on 17 May 2022, the second supplement to it dated 27 June 2022 which has received approval no. 22-246 from the AMF on 27 June 2022 and the third supplement to it dated 17 August 2022 which has received approval no. 22-353 from the AMF on 17 August 2022, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing on the website of the Issuer (https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/dette/emissions-marche/credit-agricole-s.a.-emissions-marche), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org)and copies may be obtained from Crédit Agricole S.A., 12, Place des États-Unis, 92127 Montrouge Cedex, France.

1.

Issuer:

Crédit Agricole S.A.

2.

(i)

Series Number:

644

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

(iii)

Date on which the Notes

Not Applicable

become fungible:

3.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Euro ("EUR")

4.Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(i)

Series:

EUR 1,000,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

EUR 1,000,000,000

5.

Issue Price:

99.853 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal

Amount

6.

Specified Denomination:

EUR 100,000

7.

(i)

Issue Date:

12 October 2022

(ii)

Interest Commencement

Issue Date

Date:

8.

Maturity Date:

The Specified Interest Payment Date

falling on or nearest to 12 October 2026

9.

Interest Basis:

Fixed/Floating Rate Notes

(further particulars specified in

paragraphs 15 and 16 below)

10.

Redemption Basis:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or

early redemption, the Notes will be

redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100.00

per cent. of their nominal amount

11.

Change of Interest Basis:

Applicable

A49253867

3

DocuSign Envelope ID: B272E895-EDB0-4FDA-92EC-48ADEA317766

From (and including) the Issue Date to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date, the Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of interest

(further particulars specified in paragraph 15 below)

From (and including) the Optional Redemption Date to (but excluding) the Maturity Date, the Notes will bear interest at a floating rate of interest unless previously redeemed on the Optional Redemption Date

(further particulars specified in paragraphs

16

and

20

below)

12.

Noteholder Put/Issuer Call:

Issuer Call

  1. Status:
  2. Dates of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:

(further particulars specified in paragraph 20 below)

Senior Non-Preferred Notes

Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Issuer dated 9 February 2022 and the décision d'émission dated 10 October 2022

Provisions Relating to Interest (if any) Payable

15.

Fixed Rate Note:

Applicable from (and including) the Issue

Date to (but excluding) the Optional

Redemption Date

(i)

Rate of Interest:

4.00 per cent. per annum payable annually

in arrear on each Interest Payment Date

from (and including) the Issue Date to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date

  1. Interest Payment Dates: 12 October in each year, from (and including) 12 October 2023, up to (and including) the Optional Redemption Date

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

EUR 4,000 per Note of EUR 100,000

Specified Denomination payable on each

Interest Payment Date

(iv)

Broken Amount:

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual-ICMA, not adjusted

(vi)

Determination Dates:

12 October in each year

(vii)

Resettable Notes:

Not Applicable

16.

Floating Rate Note:

Applicable from (and including) the

Optional Redemption Date

to (but

excluding) the Maturity Date unless

previously redeemed on the Optional

Redemption Date

A49253867

4

DocuSign Envelope ID: B272E895-EDB0-4FDA-92EC-48ADEA317766

  1. Interest Period(s):
  1. Specified Interest Payment Dates:
  2. First Interest Payment Date:
  3. Interest Period Date:
  4. Business Day Convention:
  5. Business Center:
  6. Manner in which the Rate(s) of Interest is/are to be determined:
  7. Party responsible for calculating the Rate(s) of Interest and Interest Amount(s) (if not the Calculation Agent):
  8. Screen Rate Determination:
    • Reference Rate:
    • Benchmark:
    • Relevant Inter- Bank Market:
    • Relevant Screen Page Time:
    • Interest Determination Date:
    • Relevant Screen Page:
    • Lookback Days:
    • Observation Shift days:
    • Relevant Number:

Each period from (and including) a Specified Interest Payment Date to (but excluding) the next subsequent Specified Interest Payment Date, save for the first Interest Period which shall be the period from (and including) the Optional Redemption Date to (but excluding) the First Interest Payment Date

12 January 2026, 12 April 2026, 12 July

2026 and 12 October 2026, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention set out in (v) below

The Specified Interest Payment Date falling on or nearest to 12 January 2026, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention set out in (v) below

Not Applicable

Modified Following Business Day Convention

TARGET2

Screen Rate Determination

Not Applicable

Applicable

3-month EURIBOR

Not Applicable

Euro-zone

11:00 a.m., Brussels time

The day falling two (2) TARGET2 Business Days prior to the first day in each Interest Accrual Period

Reuters EURIBOR01

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

A49253867

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Crédit Agricole SA published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 09:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23 643 M 22 936 M 22 936 M
Net income 2022 4 557 M 4 420 M 4 420 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,59x
Yield 2022 11,4%
Capitalization 24 969 M 24 223 M 24 223 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 75 975
Free-Float 37,6%
Managers and Directors
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jean-Paul Mazoyer Head-Technology
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.-34.18%24 223
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.69%137 030
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK14.04%66 216
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.94%49 728
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-13.45%47 344
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-12.25%45 067