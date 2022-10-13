Credit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22866225

MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive (EU) 2014/65 (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the Issuer is 969500TJ5KRTCJQWXH05
Euro 85,000,000,000
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Series No: 644
Tranche No: 1
Issue of Euro 1,000,000,000 Senior Non-Preferred Callable Fixed to Floating Rate Social
Notes due 12 October 2026 (the "Notes")
Issued by: Crédit Agricole S.A. (the "Issuer")
Structuring Advisor, Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner
Crédit Agricole CIB
Joint Lead Managers
ABN AMRO
BMO Capital Markets
Mediobanca
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Joint Lead Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
Neither the Issuer nor any Joint Lead Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances.
The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any consumer (consument/ consommateur) within the meaning of the Belgian Code of Economic Law (Wetboek van economisch recht/Code de droit économique), as amended, in Belgium.
The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, as amended.
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the base prospectus dated 8 April 2022 which has received approval no. 22-090 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 8 April 2022, the first supplement to it dated 17 May 2022 which has received approval no. 22-158 from the AMF on 17 May 2022, the second supplement to it dated 27 June 2022 which has received approval no. 22-246 from the AMF on 27 June 2022 and the third supplement to it dated 17 August 2022 which has received approval no. 22-353 from the AMF on 17 August 2022, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing on the website of the Issuer (https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/dette/emissions-marche/credit-agricole-s.a.-emissions-marche), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org)and copies may be obtained from Crédit Agricole S.A., 12, Place des États-Unis, 92127 Montrouge Cedex, France.
From (and including) the Issue Date to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date, the Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of interest
(further particulars specified in paragraph 15 below)
From (and including) the Optional Redemption Date to (but excluding) the Maturity Date, the Notes will bear interest at a floating rate of interest unless previously redeemed on the Optional Redemption Date
(further particulars specified in paragraphs
16
and
20
below)
12.
Noteholder Put/Issuer Call:
Issuer Call
Status:
Dates of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:
(further particulars specified in paragraph 20 below)
Senior Non-Preferred Notes
Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Issuer dated 9 February 2022 and the décision d'émission dated 10 October 2022
Provisions Relating to Interest (if any) Payable
15.
Fixed Rate Note:
Applicable from (and including) the Issue
Date to (but excluding) the Optional
Redemption Date
(i)
Rate of Interest:
4.00 per cent. per annum payable annually
in arrear on each Interest Payment Date
from (and including) the Issue Date to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date
Interest Payment Dates: 12 October in each year, from (and including) 12 October 2023, up to (and including) the Optional Redemption Date
Manner in which the Rate(s) of Interest is/are to be determined:
Party responsible for calculating the Rate(s) of Interest and Interest Amount(s) (if not the Calculation Agent):
Screen Rate Determination:
Reference Rate:
Benchmark:
Relevant Inter- Bank Market:
Relevant Screen Page Time:
Interest Determination Date:
Relevant Screen Page:
Lookback Days:
Observation Shift days:
Relevant Number:
Each period from (and including) a Specified Interest Payment Date to (but excluding) the next subsequent Specified Interest Payment Date, save for the first Interest Period which shall be the period from (and including) the Optional Redemption Date to (but excluding) the First Interest Payment Date
12 January 2026, 12 April 2026, 12 July
2026 and 12 October 2026, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention set out in (v) below
The Specified Interest Payment Date falling on or nearest to 12 January 2026, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention set out in (v) below
Not Applicable
Modified Following Business Day Convention
TARGET2
Screen Rate Determination
Not Applicable
Applicable
3-month EURIBOR
Not Applicable
Euro-zone
11:00 a.m., Brussels time
The day falling two (2) TARGET2 Business Days prior to the first day in each Interest Accrual Period
Reuters EURIBOR01
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
A49253867
5
