Credit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22877738

DocuSign Envelope ID: 77D0E708-2BB9-4239-BAC5-FCAC43EEF705

MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive (EU) 2014/65 (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non-legislativematerials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

DocuSign Envelope ID: 77D0E708-2BB9-4239-BAC5-FCAC43EEF705

Final Terms dated 12 December 2022

Crédit Agricole S.A.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the Issuer is 969500TJ5KRTCJQWXH05

Euro 85,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Series No: 647

Tranche No: 2

Issue of EUR 250,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 28 November 2034 (the "Notes") to be consolidated (assimilées) and form a single series with the existing

EUR 1,250,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 28 November 2034 issued on

28 November 2022

Issued by: Crédit Agricole S.A. (the "Issuer")

Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner

Crédit Agricole CIB

Co-Lead Managers

BAYERNLB

DEKABANK

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any consumer (consument/consommateur) within the meaning of the Belgian Code of Economic Law (Wetboek van economisch recht/Code de droit économique), as amended, in Belgium.

The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, as amended.

2

DocuSign Envelope ID: 77D0E708-2BB9-4239-BAC5-FCAC43EEF705

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the base prospectus dated 8 April 2022 which has received approval no. 22-090 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 8 April 2022, the first supplement to it dated 17 May 2022 which has received approval no. 22-158 from the AMF on 17 May 2022, the second supplement to it dated 27 June 2022 which has received approval no. 22-246 from the AMF on 27 June 2022, the third supplement to it dated 17 August 2022 which has received approval no. 22-353 from the AMF on 17 August 2022 and the fourth supplement to it dated 18 November 2022 which has received approval no. 22-455 from the AMF on 18 November 2022, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing on the website of the Issuer (https://www.credit- agricole.com/finance/finance/dette-et-notations/emissions-marche/credit-agricole-s.a.- emissions-marche), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and copies may be obtained from Crédit Agricole S.A., 12, Place des États-Unis, 92127 Montrouge Cedex, France.

1.

Issuer:

Crédit Agricole S.A.

2.

(i)

Series Number:

647

(ii)

Tranche Number:

2

(iii)

Date on which the Notes

The Notes will be consolidated (assimilées)

become fungible:

and form a single series with the existing

EUR 1,250,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed

Rate Notes due 28 November 2034 issued

by the Issuer on 28 November 2022 (the

"Existing Notes") as from the date of

assimilation which is expected to be on or

about forty (40) calendar days after the

Issue Date (the "Assimilation Date")

3.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Euro ("EUR")

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(i)

Series:

EUR 1,500,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

EUR 250,000,000

5.

Issue Price:

102.826 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal

Amount of the Tranche plus an amount of

accrued interest of EUR 424,650.00

corresponding to 16 days from, and

including, 28 November 2022 to, but

excluding, 14 December 2022

6.

Specified Denomination:

EUR 100,000

7.

(i)

Issue Date:

14 December 2022

3

DocuSign Envelope ID: 77D0E708-2BB9-4239-BAC5-FCAC43EEF705

    1. Interest Commencement Date:
  2. Maturity Date:
  3. Interest Basis:
  4. Redemption Basis:
  5. Change of Interest Basis:
  6. Noteholder Put/Issuer Call:
  7. Status:
  8. Dates of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:

28 November 2022

28 November 2034

3.875 per cent. Fixed Rate

(further particulars specified in paragraph 15 below)

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at

100.00 per cent. of their nominal amount Not Applicable

Not Applicable Senior Preferred Notes

Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Issuer dated 9 February 2022 (as amended

and completed by the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Issuer dated 3 August 2022) and the décision d'émission dated 12 December 2022

Provisions Relating to Interest (if any) Payable

15.

Fixed Rate Note:

Applicable

(i)

Rate of Interest:

3.875 per cent. per annum payable annually

in arrear on each Interest Payment Date

(ii)

Interest Payment Dates:

28 November in each year, from (and

including) 28 November 2023, up to (and

including) the Maturity Date

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

EUR 3,875 per Specified Denomination

payable on each Interest Payment Date

(iv)

Broken Amount:

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual-ICMA, not adjusted

(vi)

Determination Dates:

28 November in each year

(vii)

Resettable Notes:

Not Applicable

16.

Floating Rate Note:

Not Applicable

17.

Zero Coupon Note:

Not Applicable

18.

CMS Linked Note:

Not Applicable

19.

Inflation Linked Notes:

Not Applicable

Provisions Relating to Redemption

20.

Redemption at the Option of the

Not Applicable

Issuer (Issuer Call):

21.

Clean-up Redemption Option:

Not Applicable

22.

Redemption at the Option of

Not Applicable

4

DocuSign Envelope ID: 77D0E708-2BB9-4239-BAC5-FCAC43EEF705

Noteholders (Noteholder Put):

  1. (i) MREL/TLAC Disqualification Event Call Option:
    1. Early Redemption Amount:
  3. Final Redemption Amount of each Note:
  4. Early Redemption Amount of each Note:
  5. Make-WholeRedemption Amount:
  6. Events of Default:

General Provisions Applicable to the Notes

  1. (i) Form of Notes (Bearer Notes):
    1. Form of Dematerialised Notes:
    2. Registration Agent:
    3. Calculation Agent(s) (if not the Fiscal Agent):
    4. Temporary Global Certificate:
  3. Exclusion of the possibility to request identification of a Noteholder as Provided by Condition 1(a):
  4. Financial Center:
  5. Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to be attached to Definitive Materialised Bearer Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature):
  6. Details relating to Instalment Notes:
  7. Applicable tax regime:
  8. Representation of holders of French Law Notes - Masse:

Not Applicable

Final Redemption Amount

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at

100.00 per cent. of their outstanding principal amount

EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Dematerialised Notes

Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

TARGET2

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Condition 9(a) applies

Contractual Masse shall apply

Primary Appointed Representative: as per the Conditions - F&S Financial Services, 13, rue Oudinot, 75007 Paris, France

5

Disclaimer

Crédit Agricole SA published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 10:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
