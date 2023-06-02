Advanced search
Credit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP23912940

06/02/2023 | 04:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign Envelope ID: BE7BB829-7173-4AFA-9850-0AD98257418A

MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non-legislativematerials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

DocuSign Envelope ID: BE7BB829-7173-4AFA-9850-0AD98257418A

Final Terms dated 30 May 2023

Crédit Agricole S.A.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 969500TJ5KRTCJQWXH05

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Series No: 669

Tranche No: 1

Issue of EUR 410,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 1 June 2029

(the "Notes")

Issued by: Crédit Agricole S.A. (the "Issuer")

Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner

Crédit Agricole CIB

Senior Co-Lead Managers

BayernLB

DekaBank

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances.

The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, as amended.

A51285288

2

DocuSign Envelope ID: BE7BB829-7173-4AFA-9850-0AD98257418A

Part A - Contractual Terms

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in "Terms and Conditions of the Notes" in the base prospectus dated 6 April 2023 which has received approval no. 23-102 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 6 April 2023 and the first supplement to it dated 22 May 2023 which has received approval no. 23-172 from the AMF on 22 May 2023 and which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available

for viewing on the website of the Issuer (https://www.credit- agricole.com/finance/finance/dette-et-notations/emissions-marche/credit-agricole-s.a.- emissions-marche), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and copies may be obtained from Crédit Agricole S.A., 12, Place des États-Unis, 92127 Montrouge Cedex, France.

  1. Issuer:
  2. (i) Series Number:
    1. Tranche Number:
    2. Date on which the Notes become fungible:
  4. Specified Currency or Currencies:
  5. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
    1. Series:
    2. Tranche:
  7. Issue Price:
  8. Specified Denomination:
  9. (i) Issue Date:
    1. Interest Commencement Date:
  11. Maturity Date:
  12. Interest Basis:
  13. Redemption Basis:
  14. Change of Interest Basis:
  15. Noteholder Put/Issuer Call:
  16. Status:
  17. Dates of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:

Crédit Agricole S.A. 669 1

Not Applicable

Euro ("EUR")

EUR 410,000,000

EUR 410,000,000

100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

EUR 100,000 1 June 2023

Issue Date

1 June 2029

3.9636 per cent. Fixed Rate

(further particulars specified in paragraph 15 below)

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at

100.00 per cent. of their nominal amount. Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Senior Preferred Notes

Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Issuer dated 8 February 2023 and the décision d'émission dated 30 May 2023.

A51285288

3

DocuSign Envelope ID: BE7BB829-7173-4AFA-9850-0AD98257418A

Provisions Relating to Interest (if any) Payable

15.

Fixed Rate Note:

Applicable

(i)

Rate of Interest:

3.9636 per cent. per annum payable

annually in arrears on each Interest

Payment Date

(ii)

Interest Payment Dates:

1 June in each year from (and including)

1 June 2024 up to (and including) the

Maturity Date

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

EUR 3,963.6 per Note of EUR 100,000

Specified Denomination payable on each

Interest Payment Date

(iv)

Broken Amount:

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual-ICMA, not adjusted

(vi)

Determination Dates:

1 June in each year

(vii)

Resettable Notes:

Not Applicable

16.

Floating Rate Note:

Not Applicable

17.

Zero Coupon Note:

Not Applicable

18.

CMS Linked Note:

Not Applicable

19.

Inflation Linked Notes:

Not Applicable

Provisions Relating to Redemption

  1. Redemption at the Option of the Issuer (Issuer Call):
  2. Clean-upRedemption Option:
    1. Clean-upPercentage:
    2. Notice Period:
    3. Optional Redemption Amount(s) of each Note and method, if any, of calculation of such amount(s):
    4. OptionalClean-up Redemption Date(s) (solely if the Clean-Up Percentage is reached):
  4. Redemption at the Option of Noteholders (Noteholder Put):
  5. MREL/TLAC Disqualification Event Call Option:
  6. Final Redemption Amount of each Note:
  7. Early Redemption Amount of each Note:

Not Applicable

Applicable 75 per cent.

As per Conditions

EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

At any time

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at

100.00 per cent. of their outstanding principal amount.

EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

A51285288

4

DocuSign Envelope ID: BE7BB829-7173-4AFA-9850-0AD98257418A

26. Make-Whole Redemption Amount: Not Applicable

27.

Events of Default:

Not Applicable

General Provisions Applicable to the Notes

  1. (i) Form of Notes (Bearer Notes):
    1. Form of Dematerialised Notes:
    2. Registration Agent:
    3. Calculation Agent(s) (if not the Fiscal Agent):
    4. Temporary Global Certificate:
  3. Exclusion of the possibility to request identification of a Noteholder as Provided by Condition 1(a):
  4. Financial Center:
  5. Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to be attached to Definitive Materialised Bearer Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature):
  6. Details relating to Instalment Notes:
  7. Applicable tax regime:
  8. Representation of holders of Notes
    - Masse:

Responsibility

Dematerialised Notes

Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

T2

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Condition 9(a) applies

Contractual Masse shall apply

Primary Appointed Representative: as per the Conditions - F&S Financial Services, 13, rue Oudinot, 75007 Paris, France

Alternate Appointed Representative: as per the Conditions - Aether Financial Services, 36, rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris, France

The Primary Appointed Representative or, as the case may be, the Alternate Appointed Representative, will receive a remuneration of EUR 300 per year (excluding taxes), payable as per the Conditions.

I hereby accept responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer on 30 May 2023

Duly represented by: Aurélien Harff

A51285288

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Crédit Agricole SA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 08:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
