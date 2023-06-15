Advanced search
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
04:16aCredit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP23915068
PU
06/13France tightens limits for bank exposure to highly-indebted companies
RE
06/12Italy's MPS needs growth rather than a 'saviour' says CEO
RE
Credit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP23915068

06/15/2023 | 04:16am EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: 8833FC0F-96AA-4A2D-BE82-518D04D5A505

MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturers' product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non-legislativematerials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

DocuSign Envelope ID: 8833FC0F-96AA-4A2D-BE82-518D04D5A505

Final Terms dated 12 June 2023

Crédit Agricole S.A.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 969500TJ5KRTCJQWXH05

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Series No: 671

Tranche No: 1

Issue of GBP 400,000,000 Senior Non-Preferred Callable Fixed Rate Resettable

Notes due 14 June 2031

(the "Notes")

Issued by: Crédit Agricole S.A. (the "Issuer")

Joint Lead Managers

HSBC

Crédit Agricole CIB

RBC Capital Markets

Santander Corporate & Investment Banking

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances.

The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, as amended.

A51377425

2

DocuSign Envelope ID: 8833FC0F-96AA-4A2D-BE82-518D04D5A505

Part A - Contractual Terms

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in "Terms and Conditions of the Notes" in the base prospectus dated 6 April 2023 which has received approval no. 23-102 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 6 April 2023 and the first supplement to it dated 22 May 2023 which has received approval no. 23-172 from the AMF on 22 May 2023 and which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available

for viewing on the website of the Issuer (https://www.credit- agricole.com/finance/finance/dette-et-notations/emissions-marche/credit-agricole-s.a.-emissions-marche),on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org)and copies may be obtained from Crédit Agricole S.A., 12, Place des États-Unis, 92127 Montrouge Cedex, France.

  1. Issuer:
  2. (i) Series Number:
    1. Tranche Number:
    2. Date on which the Notes become fungible:
  4. Specified Currency or Currencies:
  5. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
    1. Series:
    2. Tranche:
  7. Issue Price:
  8. Specified Denomination:
  9. (i) Issue Date:
    1. Interest Commencement Date:
  11. Maturity Date:
  12. Interest Basis:
  13. Redemption Basis:
  14. Change of Interest Basis:
  15. Noteholder Put/Issuer Call:
  16. Status:
  17. Dates of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:

Crédit Agricole S.A. 671 1

Not Applicable

Pounds Sterling ("GBP")

GBP 400,000,000

GBP 400,000,000

99.714 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

GBP 100,000

14 June 2023

Issue Date

14 June 2031

6.375 per cent. Fixed Rate (Resettable)

(further particulars specified in paragraph 15 below)

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at

100.00 per cent. of their nominal amount. Not Applicable

Issuer Call

(further particulars specified in paragraph 20 below)

Senior Non-Preferred Notes

Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Issuer dated 8 February 2023 and the

A51377425

3

DocuSign Envelope ID: 8833FC0F-96AA-4A2D-BE82-518D04D5A505

décision d'émission dated 12 June 2023.

Provisions Relating to Interest (if any) Payable

15.

Fixed Rate Note:

Applicable from (and including) the Issue

Date to (but excluding) the Maturity Date

(i)

Rate of Interest:

Resettable

(ii)

Interest Payment Dates:

14

June in each year from (and including)

14

June 2024 up to (and including) the

Maturity Date

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

GBP 6,375 per Note of GBP 100,000

Specified Denomination payable on each

Interest Payment Date from, and including

14

June 2023 to, and including, the First

Reset Date

(iv)

Broken Amount:

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual-ICMA, not adjusted

(vi)

Determination Dates:

14

June in each year

(vii)

Resettable Notes:

Applicable

- Initial Rate of Interest:

The Initial Rate of Interest from (and

including) the Issue Date to (but excluding)

the First Reset Date is 6.375 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear

  • First Margin:
  • Subsequent Margin:
  • First Reset Date:
  • Second Reset Date:
  • Subsequent Reset Date(s):
  • Reset Determination Date(s):
  • Reset Reference Rate:
  • Relevant Screen Page:
  • Relevant Time:
  • Sterling Reference Bond Rate:
  • First Reset Period Fallback:

+ 2.192 per cent. per annum

Not Applicable

14 June 2030

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Two (2) banking days in London prior to the First Reset Date

Sterling Reference Bond Rate

Bloomberg screen page GUKG1

11.00 a.m. (London time)

Screen Page Sterling Reference Bond Rate

Not Applicable

  • Party responsible for calculating the Reset Reference Rate and related determination in respect of the Notes and Interest Amount(s)

A51377425

4

DocuSign Envelope ID: 8833FC0F-96AA-4A2D-BE82-518D04D5A505

(if not the

Calculation

Agent):

Not Applicable

16.

Floating Rate Note:

Not Applicable

17.

Zero Coupon Note:

Not Applicable

18.

CMS Linked Note:

Not Applicable

19.

Inflation Linked Notes:

Not Applicable

Provisions Relating to Redemption

  1. Redemption at the Option of the Issuer (Issuer Call):
    1. Optional Redemption Date(s):
    2. Optional Redemption Amount(s) of each Note and method, if any, of calculation of such amount(s):
    3. If redeemable in part:
      1. Minimum Redemption Amount:
      2. Maximum Redemption Amount:
    5. Notice Period:
  3. Clean-upRedemption Option:
    1. Clean-upPercentage:
    2. Notice Period:
    3. Optional Redemption Amount(s) of each Note and method, if any, of calculation of such amount(s):
    4. OptionalClean-up Redemption Date(s) (solely if the Clean-Up Percentage is reached):
  5. Redemption at the Option of Noteholders (Noteholder Put):
  6. MREL/TLAC Disqualification Event Call Option:
    Early Redemption Amount (in respect of an MREL/TLAC Disqualification Event Call Option):

Applicable

The First Reset Date

GBP 100,000 per Note of GBP 100,000 Specified Denomination

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

As per Conditions Applicable

75 per cent.

As per Conditions

GBP 100,000 per Note of GBP 100,000 Specified Denomination

Any Interest Payment Date

Not Applicable

Applicable

Final Redemption Amount

  1. Final Redemption Amount of each Note:
  2. Early Redemption Amount of each

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at

100.00 per cent. of their outstanding principal amount.

A51377425

5

