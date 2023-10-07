DocuSign Envelope ID: 09830B4B-7780-483B-AF50-7A535C390276
MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for
the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the
Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive
2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible
counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own
target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers'
target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely
for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines
published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled
"Brexit our approach to EUnon-legislativematerials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target
market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
Final Terms dated 4 October 2023
Crédit Agricole S.A.
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 969500TJ5KRTCJQWXH05
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Series No: 681
Tranche No: 1
Issue of HKD 364,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 27 September
2033
(the "Notes")
Issued by: Crédit Agricole S.A. (the "Issuer")
Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner
Crédit Agricole CIB
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances.
The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, as
amended.
Part A - Contractual Terms
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in "Terms and Conditions of the Notes" in the base prospectus dated 6 April 2023 which has received approval no. 23-102 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 6 April 2023, the first supplement to it dated 22 May 2023 which has received approval no. 23-172 from the AMF on 22 May 2023 and the second supplement to it dated 16 August 2023 which has received approval no. 23-359 from the AMF on 16 August 2023 and which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (the " Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing on the website of the Issuer ( https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/dette-et-notations/emissions-marche/credit-agricole-s.a.-emissions-marche), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and copies may be obtained from Crédit Agricole S.A., 12, Place des États-Unis, 92127 Montrouge Cedex,France.
- Issuer:
- (i) Series Number:
- Tranche Number:
- Date on which the Notes become fungible:
- Specified Currency or Currencies:
- Aggregate Nominal Amount:
- Series:
- Tranche:
- Issue Price:
- Specified Denomination:
- (i) Issue Date:
- Interest Commencement Date:
- Maturity Date:
- Interest Basis:
- Redemption Basis:
- Change of Interest Basis:
- Noteholder Put/Issuer Call:
- Status:
- Dates of the corporate authorisations for issuance of the Notes:
Crédit Agricole S.A. 681 1
Not Applicable
Hong Kong Dollar ("HKD")
HKD 364,000,000
HKD 364,000,000
100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
HKD 1,000,000 6 October 2023
Issue Date
27 September 2033
5.30 per cent. Fixed Rate
(further particulars specified in paragraph 15 below)
Subject to any purchase and cancellation
or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100.00 per cent. of their nominal amount.
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Senior Preferred Notes
Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Issuer dated 8 February 2023 and the Final Terms dated 4 October 2023 which constitutes the décision d'émission.
Provisions Relating to Interest (if any) Payable
15. Fixed Rate Note:
- Rate of Interest:
- Interest Payment Dates:
- Fixed Coupon Amount:
Applicable
5.30 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrears on each Interest Payment Date
27 September in each year from (and
including) 27 September 2024 up to (and including) the Maturity Date adjusted in accordance with Modified Following Business Day Convention
Rate of Interest x Specified Denomination
x Day Count Fraction payable on each Interest Payment Date, except for the amount payable in respect of the short first Interest Accrual Period beginning on (and including) the Interest Commencement Date and ending on (but excluding) the Interest Payment Date falling on 27 September 2024 which shall be the Broken Amount
(iv)
Broken Amount:
HKD
51,838.36
per
Specified
Denomination, payable on the Interest
Payment Date falling on 27 September
2024
(v)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/365 (Fixed), adjusted
(vi)
Determination Dates:
Not Applicable
(vii)
Resettable Notes:
Not Applicable
16.
Floating Rate Note:
Not Applicable
17.
Zero Coupon Note:
Not Applicable
18.
CMS Linked Note:
Not Applicable
19.
Inflation Linked Notes:
Not Applicable
Provisions Relating to Redemption
- Redemption at the Option of the Issuer (Issuer Call):
- Clean-upRedemption Option:
- Redemption at the Option of Noteholders (Noteholder Put):
- MREL/TLAC Disqualification Event Call Option:
- Final Redemption Amount of each Note:
- Early Redemption Amount of each Note:
- Make-WholeRedemption Amount:
- Events of Default:
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at
100.00 per cent. of their outstanding principal amount.
HKD 1,000,000 per Note of HKD 1,000,000 Specified Denomination
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
General Provisions Applicable to the Notes
- (i) Form of Notes (Bearer Notes):
- Form of Dematerialised Notes:
- Registration Agent:
- Calculation Agent(s) (if not the Fiscal Agent):
- Temporary Global Certificate:
- Exclusion of the possibility to request identification of a Noteholder as Provided by Condition 1(a):
- Financial Center:
- Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to be attached to Definitive Materialised Bearer Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature):
- Details relating to Instalment Notes:
- Applicable tax regime:
- Representation of holders of Notes
- Masse:
Responsibility
Dematerialised Notes
Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur) Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Hong Kong
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Condition 9(a) applies
Contractual Masse shall apply
Primary Appointed Representative: as per the Conditions - F&S Financial Services, 13, rue Oudinot, 75007 Paris, France
Alternate Appointed Representative:as per the Conditions - Aether Financial Services, 36, rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris, France
The Primary Appointed Representative or, as the case may be, the Alternate Appointed Representative, will receive a remuneration of EUR 300 per year (excluding taxes), payable as per the Conditions.
I hereby accept responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. Signed on behalf of the Issuer on 4 October 2023
Duly represented by: Laurent Côte
