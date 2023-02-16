Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Crédit Agricole S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:26 2023-02-16 am EST
11.80 EUR   +1.86%
03:29pCredit Agricole S A : Résultats CASA T4 et année 2022
PU
11:29aCredit Agricole S A : Etats financiers Groupe Crédit Agricole 31.12.2022
PU
02/15Credit Agricole S A : Transcript of the fourth quarter and full year results 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Agricole S A : Résultats CASA T4 et année 2022

02/16/2023 | 03:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WORKING EVERY DAY IN THE INTEREST OF OUR CUSTOMERS AND SOCIETY

RESULTS

FOURTH QUARTER &

FULL YEAR 2022

Disclaimer

The financial information on Crédit Agricole S.A. and Crédit Agricole Group for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 comprises this presentation and the attached appendices and press release which are available on the website: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/financial-publications.

This presentation may include prospective information on the Group, supplied as information on trends. This data does not represent forecasts within the meaning of EU Delegated Act 2019/980 of 14 March 2019 (Chapter 1, article 1, d).

This information was developed from scenarios based on a number of economic assumptions for a given competitive and regulatory environment. Therefore, these assumptions are by nature subject to random factors that could cause actual results to differ from projections. Likewise, the financial statements are based on estimates, particularly in calculating market value and asset impairment.

Readers must take all these risk factors and uncertainties into consideration before making their own judgement.

The figures presented for the twelve-month period ending 31 December 2022 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at that date, and with prudential regulations currently in force. The Statutory Auditor's audit work on the financial consolidated statements is under way.

Note: The scopes of consolidation of the Crédit Agricole S.A. and Crédit Agricole Groups have not changed materially since the Crédit Agricole S.A. 2021 Universal Registration Document and its A.01 update (including all regulatory information about the Crédit Agricole Group) were filed with the AMF (the French Financial Markets Authority).

The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding.

At 30 June 2021, following the buyback by Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance of 49% of the share capital of the CACF Bankia S.A. joint venture, CACF Bankia S.A. is fully consolidated in the Crédit Agricole S.A. consolidated financial statements.

At 30 June 2021, following the voluntary all-cash public tender offer launched by Crédit Agricole Italia on Credito Valtellinese, Credito Valtellinese is owned at 100% by Crédit Agricole Italia and is fully consolidated in the Crédit Agricole S.A. consolidated financial statements.

On 31 December 2021, Amundi announced the finalisation of the acquisition of Lyxor. Lyxor is fully consolidated in the Crédit Agricole S.A. consolidated financial statements. The transaction had no impact on Crédit Agricole S.A.'s consolidated net income at 31 December 2021.

NOTE

The

Crédit Agricole Group scope of consolidation comprises:

the Regional Banks, the Local Banks, Crédit Agricole S.A. and their subsidiaries. This is the scope of consolidation that has been selected by the competent authorities to assess the Group's position in the recent stress test exercises.

Crédit Agricole S.A. is the listed entity, which notably owns

the subsidiaries of its business lines (Asset gathering, Large customers, Specialised financial services, French retail banking and International retail banking)

2

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

01 Introduction

02

Contents

03

04

05

06

07

08

3

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

RECORD HIGH Q4 NET INCOME, ROLLING-OUT THE 2025 MTP

Historical Q4 net income

  • Record high Q4 CASA net income (€1.5bn, +6.7% Q4/Q4(1))
  • Strong hike in revenues (+4.4% Q4/Q4(1)) carried by all business lines

All 2022 MTP profitability targets exceeded this year

  • Net income €5.5bn, +1.3%(1) vs a historic year 2021, despite higher cost of risk
  • Cost/income ratio(2) 58.2%, positive jaws for the business lines over the year despite inflation
  • ROTE(3) 12.6%, higher than the MTP target

Dividend(4) €1.05/share

  • 50% net income pay-out in cash, plus 20 cents/share related to the 2019 dividend

Strategic operations continued in 2022

Announcement of partnerships/acquisitions CACF/Stellantis, CACEIS/RBC, BBPM/CAA

Crédit Agricole S.A.

€1.5bn

Q4-22 net income(1)

+6.7% Q4/Q4

Crédit Agricole S.A.

€5.5bn

2022 net income(1)

+1.3% 12M/12M

Crédit Agricole S.A.

12.6%

2022 ROTE(3)

Crédit Agricole Group

Crédit Agricole S.A.

+4.4%

Revenues

Q4/Q4(1)

Crédit Agricole S.A.

58.2%

2022 Cost/income

ratio(2)

Crédit Agricole S.A.

€1.05

2022 dividend /

share(4)

Crédit Agricole Group

Presentation of the "2025 Ambitions" MTP and Net Zero targets in financing, insurance

and asset management

(1)

Underlying (see slides 49, 50 and 77 for details of specific items), net income Group share.

(2)

Underlying cost/income ratio excl. SRF 2022

(3)

Underlying ROTE based on annual underlying net income (see appendix p.74)

(4)

Proposed 2022 dividend submitted for the approval of the 2023 General Meeting

€8.1bn

17.6%

2022 stated net

Phased in CET1

income

31/12/22

4

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

CASA KEY FIGURES

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Revenues

Operating expenses excl.

SRF

Gross operating income

Cost of risk

Underlying net income

Specific items

Stated Net income

Q4 2022

Underlying(1)

€6,032m

+4.4% Q4/Q4

€-3,541m

+3.4% Q4/Q4

€2,491m

+5.7% Q4/Q4

€-443m

+35.1% Q4/Q4

€1,531m

+6.7% Q4/Q4

Stated

€25m

€1,557m

+9.0% Q4/Q4

2022

Underlying(1)

€23,733m

+4.8% 2022/2021

€-13,822m

+5.7% 2022/2021

€9,264m

+2.4% 2022/2021

€-1,551m

+25.9% 2022/2021

€5,468m

+1.3% 2022/2021

Stated

€-32m

€5,437m

-7.0% 2022/2021

Cost/income 58.2%

ratio(2)+0.5 pp 2022/2021

Solvency

11.2%

(Phased-in CET1)

+3.3 pp vs. SREP

Underlying

€1.69

earnings

+0.3% vs. 2021

per share(3)

Net tangible book

€14.5

value per share

+2.8% vs. 2021

Underlying

12.6%

ROTE 2022(4)

  1. Underlying (see slides 49, 50 and 77 for details of specific items)
  2. Underlying cost/income ratio excl. SRF 2022
  3. The EPS data is shown as underlying. EPS is calculated after deduction of AT1 coupons, which are recognised in equity (see appendix page 74)
  4. Underlying ROTE based on annualised underlying net income and annualised IFRIC costs (see appendix page 74)

5

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crédit Agricole SA published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 20:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
03:29pCredit Agricole S A : Résultats CASA T4 et année 2022
PU
11:29aCredit Agricole S A : Etats financiers Groupe Crédit Agricole 31.12.2022
PU
02/15Credit Agricole S A : Transcript of the fourth quarter and full year results 2022
PU
02/15Credit Agricole S A : Transcript des résultats du 4e trimestre et annuels 2022
PU
02/15Italian fund buys stake in asset manager Anima in play on bank M&A
RE
02/14Edda Wind Secures Up to EUR120 Million Financing for Three Vessels
MT
02/10Generalfinance, profit growing in 2022; there is dividend for EUR0.43
AN
02/10UK avoids recession; StanChart bid interest denied
AN
02/10Major investors urge big European banks to stop financing fossil fuels
AN
02/09Five European Banks Face Investor Calls to Halt Fossil-fuel Financing
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 446 M 25 027 M 25 027 M
Net income 2022 4 720 M 5 039 M 5 039 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,61x
Yield 2022 8,18%
Capitalization 35 683 M 38 091 M 38 091 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 71 652
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 11,58 €
Average target price 11,99 €
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jean-Paul Mazoyer Head-Technology
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.17.83%37 381
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.36%146 449
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.80%71 817
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.58%51 428
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.73%51 156
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.33%40 493